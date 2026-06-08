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India vs Afghanistan | Manav Suthar takes 6 wickets on debut as Afghans forced to follow-on

For the visitors, veteran Rahmat Shah (60 off 135 balls) was the only batter to offer some resistance.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 06:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest matchIndia vs Afghanistan

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