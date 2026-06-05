India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers

<p>The No. 3 spot in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Test%20match"> Test cricket</a> is considered as one of the most important batting positions and team India was blessed with two rocks in Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, who acquired the position for close to two decades. However, since the latter's last international in 2023, the management has tried seven different players for the key role. </p><p>Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, K L Rahul, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat%20kohli">Virat Kohli</a>, Karun Nair and even all-rounder Washington Sundar have been tried at No. 3 with little success. </p><p>The constant shuffling points at a structural issue rather than a skill problem, something that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate agreed with in a press conference in Mullanpur ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan.</p>.Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury.<p>"There's been a lot of changes in that spot and and that's not ideal, you know. You need to look at the incumbents for that role and and maybe stick with someone," Ten Doeschate said at a press conference on Thursday.</p><p>The squad consists five of the seven candidates who have been tried for the role earlier. Only Kohli, who retired last year and Karun Nair miss out. </p><p>However, with role clarity to captain Gill and Rahul, Sudharsan and Padikkal are the primary contenders for the role. </p><p>India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Sudharsan would get a long run at the position, citing that he has not gotten a fair run, indicating the Tamil Nadu batter will be preferred over Padikkal. </p><p>The reasoning by Gambhir was the 24-yer-old's exploits in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) where he scored 722 runs in 15 innings. </p><p>"Sai is not in bad form either. He got about 700 runs in IPL," Gambhir said.</p><p>In six Tests and 11 innings so far, Sudharsan has had middling results, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He has scored two half-centuries in his short career. </p><p>The southpaw did not play a single Ranji Trophy match in the 2025-26 season as he was ruled out with a rib injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. </p><p>Even as Sudharsan is set for a long rope, the Karnataka-based Padikkal makes a strong case for himself. In the 2025-26 domestic season, the left-handed batter accumulated 543 runs in 10 innings at a staggering average of 60. This included two centuries, including a double and a fifty apart from leading his team into the final. </p><p>He also had brilliant Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-daay Cup, hammering 725 runs at an average of 90, including four centuries in nine innings. In IPL, Padikkal had 464 runs in 16 matches. </p><p>Padikkal has played two Tests, including a half-century on debut against England at home. In a solitary Test in Australia, he manged only 25 runs across two innings. </p>.Sairaj Bahutule appointed as India's spin-bowling coach ahead of Afghanistan Test.<p>The trend of rewarding IPL performances over domestics seems to have continued from the choice Gambhir's management is set to make for the Test that begins on Saturday. </p><p><strong>Sri Lanka tour in sight</strong> </p><p>While the Test against Afghanistan will not be counted for the World Test Championship (WTC), India's quest for the elusive tournament begins in August.</p><p>Gambhir said that this match will prepare four spinners for the tour of Sri Lanka. </p><p>With Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey aiming for one spot as a left-arm spinner, Gambhir said India will need to prepare multiple spin bowling options for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.</p><p>"Manav and Harsh are to a certain extent similar but different also in terms of release points. This match gives us a chance to determine our fourth spinner as we will take four spinners in Sri Lanka," he said.</p><p>"We will need to prepare differently when we go to New Zealand. So, we will pull out a few ODI regulars who play Tests. We understand we need to prepare better for Tests," Gambhir added, eyeing the series that is scheduled later in the year. </p><p>India are currently staring at an early exit from the WTC. They are currently placed sixth, even below Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, having won four, lost four and drawn a Test so far. </p><p>In the remaining nine Tests, five are against Australia at home next year, while this year they tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two-match series each. </p>