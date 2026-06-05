India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers

Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Karun Nair and even all-rounder Washington Sundar have been tried at No. 3 with little success.