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India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers

Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Karun Nair and even all-rounder Washington Sundar have been tried at No. 3 with little success.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:13 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamAfghanistanGautam GambhirCircketDevdutt PadikkalTests

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