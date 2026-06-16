India vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill & Co to continue experimentation

<p>Lucknow: The Indian team has made no bones about using the series against Afghanistan as a testing ground for future prospects and the second ODI here on Wednesday is likely to be a petri dish for another such experiment. But, the hosts will also have an eye on sealing the bilateral rubber at the earliest possible asking which will allow them the luxury to go full-on this weekend.</p>.<p>In the opening ODI in Dharamsala last Saturday, India handed out debuts to pacer Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinning all-rounder Harsh Dubey, and to the think-tank’s delight, despite the contest being reduced to 25-overs-a-side because of rain, both made strong first impressions.</p>.Shubman Gill's comeback sends strong message after T20 World Cup snub.<p>Brar’s selection for the series ahead of Auqib Nabi raised a lot of eyebrows, considering the latter was in good form and instrumental in helping Jammu & Kashmir win a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title. In comparison, the 26-year-old Brar had played just 18 first-class matches, 10 List A games, and 9 T20s, with just the reputation of having the ability to bowl fast. The Punjabi’s numbers are modest at best. Brar, however, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Using his 6’5’’ frame to good effect, the giant not only got the ball to bounce high quite often but was quick and swung it well to end up with figures of 3/27 in 4.5 overs. </p>.<p>Dubey leaked 47 runs in his five overs as Afghanistan opener Gurbaz went after him, but the ever-smiling 23-year-old Vidarbha southpaw chipped in with three wickets, especially in the crucial middle to end phase transition, to derail Afghanistan.</p>.<p>India may stick with the duo, but there’s a possibility of Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of one of the three pacers, considering the pitch here at the Ekana Stadium tends to get slower as the game progresses. The hosts have Nitish Kumar Reddy as the seaming all-rounder, so Kuldeep’s inclusion will be apt for the sweltering conditions. His left-arm wrist spin is ideal for a surface like Ekana, where it tends to grip, and would complement Dubey and off-spinner Washington Sundar.</p>.<p>Last game, Ishan Kishan donned the wicketkeeper’s gloves and batted at No. 3, but it remains to be seen if India continue with the same strategy or give Yashasvi Jaiswal a game and hand the gloves back to first choice KL Rahul. Jaiswal, a proper all-format batter, somehow has struggled to button down a place in limited-overs’ teams for not entirely his fault, and he’ll be hoping he gets a cap or two to prove his credentials before talisman Virat Kohli returns from injury.</p>.<p>Afghanistan, blanked 3-0 in an ODI series by the West Indies at this very venue in November 2019, brought the fight to the table in the opener with Gurbaz smashing a 51-ball 102. But Afghanistan, who have progressed from bantamweight to middleweight, learnt again that to beat a super heavyweight like India they need more than one or two individual brilliances. The quality in the Indian ranks is far superior, and they need a complete team effort to score a maiden win over the Men In Blue to keep the series alive. Else, the hosts will head to Chennai with the trophy in their bags. </p>.<p>Squads: India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.</p>.<p>Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Malikzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman.</p>