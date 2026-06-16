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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill & Co to continue experimentation

In the opening ODI in Dharamsala last Saturday, India handed out debuts to pacer Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinning all-rounder Harsh Dubey.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanTeam India

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