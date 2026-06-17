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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan | Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan star as India outclass Afghanistan to seal ODI series

Gill and Kishan put the visiting bowlers to the sword with a blistering 224-run stand for the third wicket off just 141 deliveries, completely taking the game away from the opposition.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:42 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketAfghanistanIndiaIshan KishanODI

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