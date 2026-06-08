India vs Afghanistan Test: Hosts complete demolition job

India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a one-off Test, showcasing spin dominance and batting frailties.

Key points

• India's dominant win India secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 300 runs, enforcing a follow-on and wrapping up the match in three days.

• Manav Suthar's debut heroics Suthar claimed 7/62 in the match, becoming the third Indian debutant to win Player of the Match honours with a match haul.

• Afghanistan's batting collapse Afghanistan's batters struggled against India's spin attack, losing 14 wickets in just over two sessions in the second innings.

• India's red-ball preparation The match served as crucial red-ball practice for India ahead of the World Test Championship final and a spin-friendly Sri Lanka series.