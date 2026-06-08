India vs Afghanistan Test: Hosts complete demolition job

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a one-off Test, showcasing spin dominance and batting frailties.
Key points
• India's dominant win
India secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 300 runs, enforcing a follow-on and wrapping up the match in three days.
• Manav Suthar's debut heroics
Suthar claimed 7/62 in the match, becoming the third Indian debutant to win Player of the Match honours with a match haul.
• Afghanistan's batting collapse
Afghanistan's batters struggled against India's spin attack, losing 14 wickets in just over two sessions in the second innings.
• India's red-ball preparation
The match served as crucial red-ball practice for India ahead of the World Test Championship final and a spin-friendly Sri Lanka series.
• Spin bowling focus
India aimed to improve their batting against spin, addressing recent struggles in home conditions.
Key statistics
Innings and 300 runs
Margin of victory
152
Afghanistan's first innings total
112
Afghanistan's second innings total
412 runs
India's lead after first innings
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 14:59 IST