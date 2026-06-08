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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan Test: Hosts complete demolition job

India won by an innings and 300 runs
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

India vs Afghanistan Test: Hosts complete demolition job

In one line
India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a one-off Test, showcasing spin dominance and batting frailties.
Key points
India's dominant win
India secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 300 runs, enforcing a follow-on and wrapping up the match in three days.
Manav Suthar's debut heroics
Suthar claimed 7/62 in the match, becoming the third Indian debutant to win Player of the Match honours with a match haul.
Afghanistan's batting collapse
Afghanistan's batters struggled against India's spin attack, losing 14 wickets in just over two sessions in the second innings.
India's red-ball preparation
The match served as crucial red-ball practice for India ahead of the World Test Championship final and a spin-friendly Sri Lanka series.
Spin bowling focus
India aimed to improve their batting against spin, addressing recent struggles in home conditions.
Key statistics
Innings and 300 runs
Margin of victory
7/62
Suthar's match haul
152
Afghanistan's first innings total
112
Afghanistan's second innings total
412 runs
India's lead after first innings
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanTeam IndiaTest cricket

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