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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan Test: Tactical changes bring Sai Sudharsan success

Sudharsan shared a tone-setting 139-run stand with K L Rahul (100) and the younger partner, who at times dominated the partnership, pointed out that the vice-captain's advice helps you gain composure.   
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 18:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketsai sudarshan

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