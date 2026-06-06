India vs Afghanistan Test: Tactical changes bring Sai Sudharsan success

<p>Mullanpur:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/sai-sudharsan-proves-his-worth-in-afghanistan-test-after-coach-gautam-gambhirs-promise-4029905"> Sai Sudharsan</a> had fallen to the leg-side trap set on his debut Test series in England last year. While it's not a novelty in international cricket, it's still quite unconventional that can unsettle a batter if he is not used to it. The batters are taught to leave the ball alone in the corridor of uncertainty, but it's very difficult to curb one's instinct to flick when you see a ball going down the leg, especially in the age of T20 cricket.</p>.<p>It can be productive, but a faint tickle can end your stint. Which is exactly what happened to Yashasvi Jaiswal on the day while Sudharsan, smarter by the experience, negated the threat to score an attractive 81 on the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan here on Saturday.</p>.<p>"When it first happened in England, it was new to me," conceded Sudharsan in his post-day comments. "After that, I worked on it and developed a better understanding of how to handle it, which helped today. I wasn’t focused on the field setup. I was watching the ball and trying to play it as well as possible."</p>.India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers.<p>The southpaw said the change was more a tactical adjustment than any technique in his game, and he worked on it after returning from England in his home town. </p>.<p>"In Chennai, I practiced in a place called CB (Coaching Beyond). That's where I always practiced and there I worked on it. From what I understood, I played a lot of balls and saw what I can do, what options I can take. That was more tactical rather than something technical."</p>.<p>On Friday, head coach Gautam Gambhir promised to give Sudharsan a long rope, a statement that immensely boosted the batter's confidence. </p>.<p>"It gives you a lot of freedom and clarity," he offered. "When the coach, captain and team back you and want you to do well for the country, it’s a great honour. It allows you to express yourself and play your natural game without worrying about runs or selection. That confidence comes from the support you receive from the team. It’s a pleasure."</p>.<p>Sudharsan shared a tone-setting 139-run stand with K L Rahul (100) and the younger partner, who at times dominated the partnership, pointed out that the vice-captain's advice helps you gain composure. </p>.<p>"The conversation was more about understanding what was happening, understanding how the wicket was behaving and who was bowling what," Sudharsan said when asked about their approach during the alliance. "We were not thinking about taking a bigger role and playing second fiddle. It was more about how were the conditions and with KL, he gives so much composure. When I bat with him, he gives so much composure and he gives so much certainty. He sees the game very well and gives a lot of useful cues which we would use in the game."</p>