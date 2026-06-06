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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Rahul and Gill put hosts in a strong position

Rishabh Pant too weighed in with an unbeatean half-century in his 50th Test match as India dominated the opening day's proceedings at the country's 31st Test venue.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Rahul, Gill put hosts in a strong position

In one line
India dominate Afghanistan on Test debut with Rahul and Gill's centuries, sealing strong opening day position.
Key facts
Centuries set the tone
KL Rahul scored 100 and Shubman Gill made 103 not out, anchoring India's strong 368/3 on the opening day.
Pant's milestone contribution
Rishabh Pant marked his 50th Test with an unbeaten half-century, adding depth to India's innings.
Sudharsan's promising start
Sai Sudharsan impressed with an 81-run knock, forming a crucial 139-run partnership with Rahul.
Debutant spinner debuts
India handed Manav Suthar his Test debut, selecting the Rajasthan left-arm spinner for the one-off match.
Jaiswal's early dismissal
Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a good start, was dismissed for 24, missing an opportunity to capitalise.
Key statistics
368 for three
India's first innings total at stumps
139
Rahul-Sudharsan partnership runs
103 not out
Gill's unbeaten score
50th Test match
Pant's half-century milestone
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 June 2026, 11:34 IST
sportsSports NewsShubman GillCricketK L RahulRishabh PantIndia vs Afghanistansai sudarshan

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