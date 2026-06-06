India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Rahul and Gill put hosts in a strong position

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India dominate Afghanistan on Test debut with Rahul and Gill's centuries, sealing strong opening day position.
Key facts
• Centuries set the tone
KL Rahul scored 100 and Shubman Gill made 103 not out, anchoring India's strong 368/3 on the opening day.
• Pant's milestone contribution
Rishabh Pant marked his 50th Test with an unbeaten half-century, adding depth to India's innings.
• Sudharsan's promising start
Sai Sudharsan impressed with an 81-run knock, forming a crucial 139-run partnership with Rahul.
• Debutant spinner debuts
India handed Manav Suthar his Test debut, selecting the Rajasthan left-arm spinner for the one-off match.
• Jaiswal's early dismissal
Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a good start, was dismissed for 24, missing an opportunity to capitalise.
Key statistics
368 for three
India's first innings total at stumps
139
Rahul-Sudharsan partnership runs
103 not out
Gill's unbeaten score
50th Test match
Pant's half-century milestone
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 June 2026, 11:34 IST