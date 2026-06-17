India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan run riot in Lucknow as hosts pile up 402

India's Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scored centuries in a dominant 402-run ODI win over Afghanistan.

In one line

Key facts

• Record-breaking partnership Gill and Kishan shared a 224-run stand for the third wicket, the highest for India in ODIs against Afghanistan.

• Century milestones Gill scored his ninth ODI century (first as captain), while Kishan registered his second ODI ton since December 2022.

• Afghanistan's fightback Spinners Nangeyalia Kharote and Rashid Khan dismantled India's middle order, taking seven wickets in the last 10 overs.

• Series lead India now lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first match by seven wickets.