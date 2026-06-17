India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan run riot in Lucknow as hosts pile up 402

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scored centuries in a dominant 402-run ODI win over Afghanistan.
Key facts
• Record-breaking partnership
Gill and Kishan shared a 224-run stand for the third wicket, the highest for India in ODIs against Afghanistan.
• Century milestones
Gill scored his ninth ODI century (first as captain), while Kishan registered his second ODI ton since December 2022.
• Afghanistan's fightback
Spinners Nangeyalia Kharote and Rashid Khan dismantled India's middle order, taking seven wickets in the last 10 overs.
• Series lead
India now lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first match by seven wickets.
• Debut inclusion
Fast bowler Prince Yadav made his ODI debut in the second match at Lucknow.
Key statistics
402
Total runs scored by India
224
Partnership runs between Gill and Kishan
141
Balls faced by the Gill-Kishan partnership
4
Number of wickets taken by Nangeyalia Kharote
3
Number of wickets taken by Rashid Khan
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 June 2026, 12:11 IST