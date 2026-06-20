Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan | Visitors opt to bat first

Afghanistan made four changes to their team, while India brought back Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 08:15 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsCricketAfghanistanIndiaIndia vs Afghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us