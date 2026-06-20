India vs Afghanistan | Visitors opt to bat first

<p>Afghanistan won the toss and decided to take use of the wicket against India in the third and final One-day International (ODI) in Chennai.</p><p>India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. </p>.India vs Afghanistan: More than just a dead rubber.<p>Afghanistan made four changes to their playing XI from the last game, while India brought back Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy.</p><p><strong>Teams: </strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (capt.), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav.</p><p><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt.), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.</p>