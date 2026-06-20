India vs Afghanistan: Yashasvi Jaiswal to get another look-in to stake claim

<p>Chennai: Yashasvi Jaiswal may be embarking on what promises to be a long stint in Indian whites. The 24-year-old has already hit overseas Test hundreds in Australia, England and the West Indies. He also became the only Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to score double hundreds in consecutive Tests. </p>.<p>A brilliant white-ball stroke-maker, also built for the red-ball grind, has failed to cement his place in the Indian limited overs side. </p>.<p>However, he was brought back into the ODI setup for the first time since December 2025 as a replacement, but squandered the opportunity in Lucknow. While time seems to be running out, another chance, probably the last one, in Chennai awaits. </p>.<p>“We do want to look at guys like Jaiswal. Obviously, he did not get runs in the last game, so he will probably get another go,” India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on the eve of the game. </p>.<p>“He is someone who is waiting in the wings because of the depth of quality we have in that position. One of the briefs going into the series was to make sure that the squad was rotated and played,” he added.</p>.<p>“Jaiswal is one of those guys, when he does get the right chances like this, is going to have to score runs and take those opportunities. That is just the nature of Indian cricket.</p>.<p>“There is no hiding from it. There is so much depth. Every time these guys get a chance, whether it is on rotation, they have to take them.”</p>.<p>While the team management had hinted KL Rahul could get an eye in at No. 3, Doeschate confirmed it was not a consideration for Saturday. </p>.<p>“The versatility of the batting line-up is fantastic. I don’t think it (Rahul at 3) is a consideration.”</p>.<p>Nitish Kumar Reddy missed the second one-dayer with a sore thigh, but Doeschate said that the all-rounder is fit to feature at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.</p>.<p>“Nitish could have played the last game as well. He was a little sore. But he will be good to go for tomorrow’s game,” said Doeschate. </p>