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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan: Yashasvi Jaiswal to get another look-in to stake claim

All-rounder Nitish set to return for final ODI
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Sports NewsCricket

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