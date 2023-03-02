Aus all out for 197, lead India by 88 runs in 3rd Test

India vs Aus, 3rd Test: Australia all out for 197, lead by 88 runs

Opener Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer for the Aussies, with his 60 off 147 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2023, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 11:19 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Australia were bowled out for 197 in session 1 of day 2 of the third Test against India at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

With this, the visitors currently lead by 88 runs.

Opener Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer for the Aussies, with his 60 off 147 balls.

In the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja picked up 4 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked up 3 each.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 