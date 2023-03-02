India vs Aus, 3rd Test: Australia all out for 197, lead by 88 runs

Australia were bowled out for 197 in session 1 of day 2 of the third Test against India at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

With this, the visitors currently lead by 88 runs.

Opener Usman Khawaja was the top-scorer for the Aussies, with his 60 off 147 balls.

In the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja picked up 4 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked up 3 each.

More to follow...