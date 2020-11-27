India vs Australia 1st ODI highlights: Zampa, Hazlewood guide Aus to 66-run victory; take 1-0 lead in ODI series

Catch the live updates of the 1st ODI (D/N) between India and Australia in Sydney. Australia win by 66 runs. The margin of victory shows how well Australia bowled and more importantly batted. Steve Smith, Finch and Maxwell shored up the majority of runs. India gave them a good challenge and were in the game till Pandya and Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion by youngster Zampa. Hardik Pandya, being the highest scorer for India brought India back in the game with some fine and powerful hits but got out trying for another maximum. Thanks for tuning in to live coverage of the first ODI in a series of three between Australia and India.