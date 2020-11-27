India vs Australia 1st ODI highlights: Zampa, Hazlewood guide Aus to 66-run victory; take 1-0 lead in ODI series

Catch the live updates of the 1st ODI (D/N) between India and Australia in Sydney. Australia win by 66 runs. The margin of victory shows how well Australia bowled and more importantly batted. Steve Smith, Finch and Maxwell shored up the majority of runs. India gave them a good challenge and were in the game till Pandya and Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion by youngster Zampa. Hardik Pandya, being the highest scorer for India brought India back in the game with some fine and powerful hits but got out trying for another maximum. Thanks for tuning in to live coverage of the first ODI in a series of three between Australia and India.
Australian captain Aaron Finch
I found it reasonably hard to get my timing in the middle overs. Took a couple of chances and luckily they came off. We've barely been together as a team, half in quarantine and half training at SCG. There was no conscious effort to say we're going to go and target X,Y,Z. As partnerships grow you work it out. Each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. Davey is moving beautifully, something he's been working on. Smudge was different class altogether. And Maxi, that rare ability he's got to almost just click his fingers and put pressure back on the opposition. Super skill, some of those reverses were extraordinary.
Indian captain Virat Kohli
We got enough time to prepare, I don't think there's any excuses on the field when you don't pull up as a side. Probably the first long game we've played in a while, we've been playing T20 cricket. But having said that, we've all played a lot of ODI cricket. The body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing. A quality side will hurt you (if you have fielding lapses). We'll have to find out ways of getting a few overs from a few part-timers in the side. Unfortunately Hardik is not ready to bowl yet so we have to accept that and work around it. That is an area we have looked at, which is a very big part of any team balance. Stoinis and Glenn (Maxwell) do it for Australia. The key to keeping the batsmen in check is picking up wickets and we couldn't do that.
Man of the match: Steve Smith
I've been searching for something for a couple of months now, unfortunately haven't been able to find it. But a couple of days ago I started to hit the ball where I wanted it, and everything came back, the rhythm came back. Finchy and Davey set an excellent platform, we could come and just take off. I wasn't thinking too much out there, just seeing the ball and hitting it. That's probably when I bat my best. I took a few more risks than I would normally, targeted some bowlers and fortunately it came off today. I thought it was a bit high (on the lbw referral) and fortunately it was. You need a bit of luck sometimes, nice to ride it today and score a few for the team.
Australia win by 66 runs.
The margin of victory shows how well Australia bowled and more importantly batted. Steve Smith, Finch and Maxwell shored up the majority of runs. India gave them a good challenge and were in the game till Pandya and Dhawan were sent back to the pavillion by youngster Zampa. Hardik Pandya, being the highest-scorer for India brought India back in the game with some fine and powerful hits but got out trying for another maximum.
IND 308/8 after 50 overs
49.6 Yet another dot ball to finish the innings and match.
49.5 Another dot ball.
49.4 Dot ball for Bumrah.
49.3 A CLINICAL YORKER AND SHAMI'S BAILS DROP. First wicket for Starc!
49.2 One run. Length ball and hit.
49.1 Dot ball.
Starc bowled the first over of the innings, now he'll bowl the last one.
IND 305/7 after 49 overs
48.6 Dot ball
48.5 One run.
48.4 Saini takes another two runs. The twos are coming in a little late.
48.3 No runs.
48.2 Two runs again, a wonderful yorker.
48.2 Dot ball. No ball
48.1 Two runs for Saini. A great yorker!
Hazlewood bowls the 49th over.
IND 299/7 after 48 overs
47.6 A dot for Shami.
47.5 A clean single.
47.4 Another dot.
47.3 Dot ball. Well done yorker from Starc.
47.2 Length ball goes down leg. Strong appeal from Starc and Finch decides to review and not out.
47.1 One run.
Starc replaces Zampa
IND 297/7 after 27 overs
46.6 FLATTER AND SAINI NOW EDGES THE BALL FOR FOUR.
46.5 One run.
46.4 ANOTHER BOUNDARY FOR SHAMI. WHY DIDN'T HE COME IN EARLIER?
46.3 WHACKED ROYALLY BY SHAMI! THE BALL REACHES DOWNTOWN SYDNEY IN NO TIME.
46.2 No run.
46.1 Dot ball.
Maxwell comes in, will he be hit?
IND 282/7 after 46 overs
45.6 One run through backward point.
45.5 Shami replaced Jadeja. Googly and no run.
45.4 JADEJA CAN ALSO HIT STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER TOO! Starc eases to the left and catches! Zampa takes 4 wickets! Young talent? Sure!
45.3 Another run.
45.2 One run.
45.1 JADEJA CAN SMACK THE BALL! ADVANCES DOWN THE TRACK AND THE BALL GOES VERY STRAIGHT OVER ZAMPA'S HEAD!
Zampa to Jadeja
IND 273/6 after 45 overs
44.6 No run.
44.5 NAVDEEP SAINI STRIKES A CLEAN MAXIMUM! NAILED STRAIGHT OVER MAXWELL'S HEAD!
44.4 Two runs for Saini.
44.3 Dot ball.
44.2 No run.
44.1 One run.
Maxwell comes back in.
IND 265/6 after 44 overs
43.6 No run off the last ball of the over.
43.5 One run.
43.4 One run.
43.3 Two runs for Saini.
43.2 Googly and one run.
43.1 No run
Zampa back into the attack
IND 259/6 after 43 overs
Maxwell is probaly trying a create a record for the fastest over
42.6 Another single.
42.5 A single
42.4 Dot ball.
42.3 One run.
42.2 No run.
42.1 Dot ball.
Maxwell comes back in.
IND 256/6 after 43 overs
41.6 Dot ball.
41.5 Another single. Tossed up and wide down leg but mistimed.
41.4 Googly and no run.
That was some quick back to back balls. Trying to get the over-rate under control are they?
41.3 Another single.
41.2 Dot ball.
41.1 One run.
Adam Zampa comes in after a quickly bowled over from Maxwell.
IND 253/6 after 41 overs
40.6 No run yet again.
40.5 Another single. Singles aren't going to cut it. India need some power hitting. Can Jadeja deliver?
40.4 One run.
40.3 Dot ball.
40.2 One run. Ball was tossed up.
40.1 Dot ball.
Maxwell comes in after Hazlewood.
IND 250/6 after 40 overs
39.6 A flick from Jadeja and one run.
39.5 One run, FINALLY!
39.4 Yet another dot ball Saini is unable to connect Josh's deliveries.
39.3 No runs yet again. This is no time for dots. Jadeja needs to put pedal to the metal and drive India forward.
39.2 Dot ball
39.1 One run.
Hazlewood comes in
IND 247/6 after 39 overs
38.6 Saini comes in and no run.
38.5 OH NO! PANDYA ENTERED NERVOUS NINETIES, TRIED TO LOFT IT OVER A LONG BOUNDARY WITH A HEADWIND AND Starc catches him. India were relying on him for those big shots!
38.4 One run. The required run rate is now well over 11.
38.3 Yet another dot ball.
38.2 No runs. Jadeja tries a front foot shot but hits the pads.
38.1 Dot ball.
Zampa to Jadeja
IND 246/5 after 38 overs
37.6 One run.
37.5 Two runs. Been really long since they ran two!
37.4 No run.
37.3 One run.
37.2 FOUR! SHORT BALL AND HE PULLS AGAIN! Is Pandya playing pull shots more than usual? Flat and beats Maxwell at mid-on.
37.1 Jadeja scores single.
Cummins comes into the attack
IND 237/5 after 37 overs
36.6 Another run.
36.5 One run off a googly.
36.5 Wide ball and
36.4 Googly and a single.
36.3 One run.
36.2 No run again.
36.1 Dot ball. Straight back to Zampa.
IND 232/5 after 36 overs
35.6 Another dot ball. Not a great over for India.
35.5 Struck well but can't beat point. No run.
35.4 No run again, straight to the fielder.
35.3 Another dot ball. Jadeja find the fielder again.
35.2 No run for Jadeja.
35.1 One run to mid-wicket.
Cummins comes in after Zampa
IND 231/5 after 35 overs
34.6 One run.
34.5 Fuller, tossed up. ZAMPA HAS A LOT OF VARIATIONS! One run.
34.4 Jadeja comes in after Dhawan's wicket. Jadeja sees a googly and no run.
34.3 OUT! STARC TAKES AN EASY CATCH! DHAWAN WALKS BACK TO THE PAVILLION! THAT CHIP WAS COSTLY!
34.2 One run for Pandya.
34.1 Flat ball and one run. Nudged to point.
Zampa is back to spin the ball. Pandya might like this change, but if he is not careful and if temptation sets in, he could well be walking back to the pavillion.
IND 227/4 after 34 overs
33.6 One run.
33.5 Another dot ball.
33.4 Dot ball.
33.3 FOUR! DHAWAN FLICKS IT AND THAT IS WELL TIMED AND WELL PACED. QUITE A TECHNIQUE HE'S GOT!
33.2 No run for Dhawan.
33.1 One run. Dhawan on strike.
Cummins is back in the attack
IND 221/4 after 33 overs
32.6 One run.
32.5 No run. Nearly a catch by Maxwell.
32.4 An easy single.
32.3 Dot ball.
Required run rate continues to climb, nowover 9 runs per over. Stoinis walks out after an injury, Maxwell replaces him.
32.2 Short but on the stumps and Pandya can get only one.
32.1 Dot ball for Pandya. Hit to long off.
Stoinis back in action
IND 218/4 after 32 overs
31.6 Dot ball.
31.5 AND THAT'S A FOUR! SHORT AND WIDE AND PUNISHED! THRASHED TO THE BOUNDARY.
31.4 Another dot ball.
31.3 Dot ball.
31.2 One run.
31.1 Dot ball. Hammered to long off.
Hazlewood back in as Aus try to break the partnership.
Zampa hasn't been bowled for long now. Will he be served on a platter to Pandya later on?
IND 213/4 after 31 overs
30.6 Dot ball.
30.5 Shorter delivery and DHAWAN WHACKS IT TO THE ROPES. A boundary for the lef-hander. The fielder nearly made it, but nope, couldn't get to it.
30.4 Fuller delivery and a spendid piece of fielding from moustache-wearing Aussie skipper. Dot ball.
30.3 Another dot ball. AN EXCELLENT TOE-CRUSHER FROM STOINIS!
30.2 Dot ball.
30.1 One run for Hardik.
Stoinis comes back into the attack.
IND 208/4 after 30 overs
29.6 One run.
29.5 CLASSIC PULL SHOT FROM PANDYA. FINDS THE GAP AND CLEANLY STRUCK FOR FOUR!
29.4 One run.
29.3 Dot ball, some good fielding from Australia.
29.2 Dot ball struck to mid-wicket.
29.1 One run.
Hazlewood comes in looking for a wicket.
Drinks break
The three brought up the century partnership, which is looking strong at the moment. Pandya is on 69 off just 55 balls and going great guns picking bowlers to whack out of the park. The mammoth total calls for a continuation of this performance.
IND 201/4 after 29 overs
28.6 Three runs. That doesn't happen too often!
28.5 Squeezed to point. No run.
28.4 PANYDA HITS ANOTHER BOUNDARY. Mistimed shot but placed well.
28.3 Another dot off a 143 kph delivery.
28.2 Dot ball off a cutter.
28.1 INCREDIBLE BOUNDARY FROM PANDYA!
IND 190/4 after 28 overs
27.6 One run.
27.5 Dot ball.
27.4 One run. Pulled to deep square.
27.3 Dot ball.
27.2 Two runs and some quick running.
27.1 One run to long on
Stoinis comes back into the attack.
IND 185/4 after 27 overs
26.6 One run.
26.5 Dot ball sliced to cover.
16.4 Dot ball.
26.4 WIDE! Another Starc wide. NOT MANY ARE SURPRISED ANYMORE
26.3 Another dot worked to mid-wicket.
26.2 Dot ball.
26.1 One run, hit along the groun to Carey.
Starc comes in.
IND 182/4 after 26 overs
25.6 No run.
25.5 PHEW! NEARLY CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Stoinis couldn't get to that ball on time. No run.
25.4 Hit to mid-off. No run.
25.3 One run.
25.2 No run from that shot. A SPLENDID FIELDING EFFORT FROM STEVE SMITH! HE FLEW FOR THAT CATCH!
25.1 One run.
IND 180/4 after 25 overs
24.6 Dot ball
24.5 WOWZA! THAT HIT DHAWAN IN THE RIBS! How is he not writhing in pain? That was quite a quick ball to the chest.
24.4 Pandya skys the ball and it lands in no man's land. One run. PANDYA SHOULD TRY BUYING A LOTTERY TICKET TODAY. QUITE SOME LUCK!
24.3 One run and that was nearly a no ball call from the umpires.
24.2 Dot ball.
24.2 WIDE! Starc's record with extras this match has not been good.
24.1 TOUGH LUCK FOR STARC. CUMMINS DROPS A CATCH AND DHAWAN'S FOUR GETS HIM A HALF-CENTURY. Cummins had idea where the ball was.
Starc comes back after a not so great start
IND 173/4 after 24 overs
23.6 Another dot to finish the innings.
23.5 No run.
23.4 Another single, this time from Dhawan.
23.3 Pulled for a single.
23.2 Another run for Dhawan.
23.1 Driven to mid-on and gets one run
Stoinis continues.
IND 169/4 after 23 overs
22.6 One run
22.5 PANDYA GETS HALF-CENTURY! ANOTHER STRAIGHTISH MAXIMUM DEPOSIT INTO THE STANDS!
22.4 Dot ball!
22.3 A LUDICROUS SHOT THAT! SPECTATORS BEWARE! The ball goes 20 rows into the stands for a massive six!
22.2 FOUR! PANDYA LAUNCHES IT TO THE STANDS JUST SHORT!
22.1 Pushed to leg for one run.
Maxwell continues
IND 151/4 after 22 overs
21.6 Another dot ball to finish the over.
21.5 Defended for no runs.
21.4 Dot ball.
21.3 One run from leg-byes.
21.2 Defended and a dot ball.
21.1 One run.
Stoinis to Pandya
IND 149/4 after 21 overs
20.6 Two runs after shorter ball.
20.5 Flighted and slower. No run.
20.4 Tossed up and driven to cover.
20.3 Hit firmly to deep mid-wicket.
20.2 One run.
20.1 One run.The duo look for two but no dice. Dhawan slips this time around. Tough luck.
Maxwell comes in to spin the ball after Zampa
IND 144/4 after 20 overs
19.6 Dot ball
19.5 DID MAXWELL DROP DHAWAN? No run.
19.4 One run.
19.3 SLIGHTLY SHORT DELIVERY AND PANDYA PUNISHES IT! ZAMPA'S DELIVERY CLUBBED FOR A SIX.
19.2 Another single.
19.1 Leg break and hammered for a single.
IND 135/4 after 19 overs
18.6 A SMASHING SHOT AND A FOUR FROM PANDYA! HAMMERED TO THE ROPES
18.5 Defened to deep cover point and one run.
18.4 Defended and no run.
18.3 Stoinis targets Dhawan's hip, but he flicks it to deep square leg.
18.2 No run.
18.1 Pushed to wide third man for a single. Could've been two but Hardik slips.
Stoinis starts bowling, this is his first over. Can he whip up some magic?
IND 128/4 after 18 overs
17.6 Another dot.
17.5 Dot ball, hit back to the bowler.
17.4 One run to deep cover-point.
17.3 A great ball, but edged and goes for a four to the rope.
Crack in the toe of the bat for Pandya? Did he really hit that hard?
17.2 SQUEAKY CLEAN HIT FOR A SIX FROM MIDDLE-ORDER STAR PANDYA! A TRADEMARK HARDIK SHOT!
17.1 Nearly a yorker on leg stump, but Pandya easily handles it well!
IND 117/4 after 17 overs
16.6 Another pull shot and goes straight to mid-wicket. One run.
16.5 Dot ball, hit straight to the bowler.
16.4 No run.
16.3 WOW! QUITE A FIELDING EFFORT FROM MARCUS STOINIS! What could've been a boundary, now only two. Third umpire rules so.
16.2 No run.
16.1 WHAT A SHOT! HIGH BALL! PANDYA PULLS AND SHOOTS THROUGH MID-WICKET
IND 110/4 after 16 overs
15.6 Dot ball.
15.5 No run
15.4 Driven to long-off for a single.
15.3 Faster ball, pushed to mid-wicket.
15.2 Another single to cover-point.
15.1 One run. Pushed to mid-wicket.
Zampa to Dhawan
IND 106/4 after 15 overs
14.6 No run.
14.5 Dot ball
14.4 Driven for a single. India's run rate drops to 7.14. Required run rate now well above 7.6
14.3 Back of the length delivery and punched to cover. No run.
14.2 Dot ball, steered to point.
14.1 Dot ball hit straight to Cummins.
14.1 WIDE on a free hit! Quite a lot of extras so far this innings.
14.1 NO BALL! Cummins oversteps.
Cummins to Dhawan
IND 103/4 after 14 overs
13.6 One run.
13.5 A beautiful ball and no run.
13.4 Hardik Pandya walks in earlier than expected after Rahul falls to Zampa. A clean shot from Pandya. Dot ball
13.3 WOW! Youngster Zampa takes India's vice captain. A LOW FULL-TOSS AND RAHUL LIFTS IT STRAIGHT TO A FIELDER AT COVER. India is clearly losing its way with wickets falling in quick succession.
13.2 A quick single from Dhawan.
13.1 One run.
Spinner Adam Zampa comes in the 13th over
IND 99/3 after 13 overs
12.6 Dot ball yet again. Just one run off this over.
12.5 One run.
12.4 Starting to look like a nice maiden. No run.
12.3 Yet another dot.
12.2 A dot ball after another ball directed towards him.
12.1 Delivery angles into Rahul and no run.
IND 98/3 after 12 overs
11.6 Another single.
11.6 A wide, nearly knicked to the keeper.
11.5 Yet another single.
11.4 Another single.
11.3 A quick single from the duo.
11.2 One run.
11.1 Dot ball
IND 93/3 after 11 overs
10.6 Another piercing shot, fielder misses. Two runs.
10.5 WHAT A FOUR! Rahul drives it well!
10.4 Two runs.
10.3 Dot ball.
10.2 One run.
10.1 Dhawan drives it for four. A great one from Shikhar
IND 80/3 after 10 overs
9.6 K L RAHUL comes in to bat. Defended and no run.
9.5 BOUNCER! IYER LOOKED TO DEFEND WITH THE BAT OVER HIS HEAD AND THE BALL FLIES, ONLY FOR CAREY TO TAKE THE CATCH!
India look shaky now. Hazlewood takes two in one over. 3 wickets so far.
9.4 Shreyas comes in and lifts one over the inner field. Two runs.
9.3 RECKLESS SHOT! VIRAT KOHLI HANGS HIS HEAD AND WALKS BACK TO PAVILLION! Hazlewood, the most economical bowler so far scalps the Indian skipper's wicket.
9.2 Another single. Well run between the wickets.
9.1 One run.
Hazlewood continues
IND 76/1 after 9 overs
8.6 One run, Kohli maintains strike
8.5 Dot ball.
8.4 OOF! NEARLY A WICKET. BOUNCED A LITTLE BEFORE (Guess who?) ZAMPA (again)
8.3 Pushed to mid-on for no run.
8.3 Has the KING intimidated Cummins? A WIDE.
8.2 THAT WAS NOT A SHOT! THAT WAS A PHENOMENON! EFFORTLESS FLICK FROM KOHLI! COMPLETELY EFFORTLESS!
8.1 One run for Dhawan
Cummins to Dhawan
IND 67/1 after 8 overs
7.6 Dot ball again. A low-key over for India
7.5 Dot ball. Defended.
7.4 Two runs and that's some great running.
7.3 Dot ball for Kohli
7.2 One run.
7.1 Full ball and defended.
Hazlewood to Dhawan
IND 64/1 after 7 over
6.6 ANOTHER FINE POWERFUL HIT! Cummins didn't know what was coming!
6.5 Ball comes STEAMING in to Kohli's head and he whacks it for a boundary. THAT IS SOME POWER FROM THE KING!
6.4 No run
6.3 WHAT A MISFIELD!!! THIS MAY BE COSTLY FOR THE OZs. THICK EDGE AND ZAMPA FAILS TO GRASP THE BALL. THAT WAS HIGH AND DROPPED.
6.2 Another amazing ball from Cummins and a dot. Not beaten this time though.
6.1 143 Ks and zips straight to the keeper! What a SPLENDID delivery from Cummins!
Cummins to Kohli
IND 54/1 after 6 overs
Hazlewood to Agarwal
5.6 FINALLY Kohli is off the mark!
5.5 Virat finds the fielder for the third consecutive shot.
5.4 Punched to point for no run.
5.3 King Kohli walks in will he strike just as hard? Defends and no run.
5.2 OUT! The ball is lifted, FALLS... FALLS... FALLS.... AND FALLS INTO MAXWELL'S HANDS. What a disappointment! Easily taken and Agarwal walks back to pavillion.
5.1 Nearly a yorker from Hazlewood. Hits it back towards the bowler.
IND 53/0 after 5 overs
Pat Cummins around the wicket to the left-hander Dhawan
4.6 One run.
4.5 Dot ball.
4.5 WIDE! A WILD bouncer from Cummins, went down leg side.
4.4 No run.
4.3 1 lb. Ball angled into Dhawan.
4.2 No run.
4.1 Driven well for a four. Doesn't matter which bowler
IND 46/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood continues
0.6 No run.
0.5 WHAT A STUNNER FROM BANGALORE BOY MAYANK! Beautifully lifted for a six.
0.4 Good length ball and punched to cover.
0.3 Single after Hazlewood tightens bowling. Stump to stump
0.2 Dot ball
0.1 Dot ball. Defended. Well pushed to cover, well bowled by Josh.
IND 39/0 after 3 overs
Starc to Dhawan
0.6 Dhawan jumps and defends
0.5 Edge deflects the bal, but finds third man fielder.
0.4 No run.
0.3 One run. Better delivery from Starc
0.2 No run.
0.1 What a LOVELY shot from Dhawan. GREAT stroke through cover.
IND 32/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood to Mayank
0.6 WHAT WAS THAT MISFIELD? Two runs.
0.5 Fuller, well controlled ball and no run
0.4 Another boundary this time, a thick edge and goes straight to third man .
0.3 What a BEAUTIFUL cover drive from Mayank. Classic cricketing shot!
0.2 Strays on the pads and two runs for Mayank
0.1 No run
IND 20-0 after 1 over
Speedster Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia
0.6 No run
0.5 Free hit and a Dhawan clobbers it straight down for a boundary.
0.5 No ball from Mitchell Starc. Starc has dished out a ridiculous number of wides. Dhawan easily flicks it for a boundary.
0.4 Round the wicket and he seems to have better control of the delivery.
0.4 Another wide and no run
0.4 Starc lacking spark with the third wide of the first over. The delivery was waaaay down leg side that it went for a boundary.
0.4 WIDE down off side.
0.3 Another single
0.2 A good leave from Dhawan in the absence of swing.
0.2 WIDE down the leg side.
0.1 A nice full ball from Starc to begin and Mayank, Dhawan make a quick single.
Openers show intent with that rampant running to chase 374.
Can India surmount a massive total? Join us for the second innings coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia in this series.
That's a huge mountain in front of us!
Can India do anything with this humongous total? JOIN US for the reply!
Aus: 374/6 after 50 overs
49.6 | A low full toss, a scoop, a try rather, a pinched bye
49.5 | Lovely, lovely yorker like a poem. Carey might write one later about that ball
49.4 | Cummins gets a single to long off
49.3 | BOWLED!!!! SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR! SMITH LOSES HIS OFF STUMP.
49.2 | THAT'S RUDE! FOUR, SMACKED OVER COVER FROM SMITH!
49.1 | Dot ball! Nice one, from Shami!
The final over of the innings! What a start to the tour!
Aus: 368/5 after 49 overs
48.6 | A whip for a single from Smithy
48.5 | A MISFIELD FROM KOHLI? EGAD! 3 runs
48.4 | A dot ball, really?? From a low full toss
48.3 | FOUR! A full toss CRACKED THROUGH COVER
48.2 | A soft single, THAT BRINGS UP AN AMAZING QUICK-FIRE 100! HIS TENTH IN ODIS! AND IN JUST 62 BALLS, WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?
48.1 | FOUR! SMITH, YOU BEAUTY! A paddle sweep in the 49th!
Bumrah's final - anything special left?
Aus: 355/5 after 48 overs
47.6 | The perfect, cool yorker like a cool glass of water! Just one for his trouble!
47.5 | Low full toss, just one
47.4 | Flat batted for FOUR! CAREY THIS TIME!
47.3 | A slower ball pitched short, no run
47.2 | A nice yorker reply, just one run
47.1 | THOUGHT SO! SEE YA TOMORROW! SIXER TO SMITHY! That's gone like yesterday!
Saini's last - what now?
Aus: 342/5 after 47 overs
46.6 | Another yorker, 2 runs
46.5 | A fast, fast yorker to Carey, no run
46.4 | One run only to Smith to long on
46.3 | An awesome yorker, 1 run to Carey
46.2 | A slower ball wide - one run
46.1 | A cool yorker to start to Carey, one run
And the man is here - Boom-Boom himself around the wicket
Aus: 336/5 after 46 overs
45.6 | A final ball dot to Smith
45.5 | A single to Carey now, a square drive
45.4 | One run only into the off side
45.3 | A double to Smith - steered behind point
45.3 | A wide ball down leg
45.2 | GONE! A SMACK ALL THE WAY TO LONG OFF! That's all she wrote! Labuschagne gone for just 2!
45.1 | A nice full toss for one
And Saini on!
Aus: 330/4 after 45 overs
44.6 | Labuschagne in. A soft double
44.5 | OUT! CAUGHT AT LONG ON! OH, MAXI WAS AMAZING TILL THEN! GONE FOR A FURIOUS 45
44.4 | FOUR! Reverse sweep from Maxi.
44.3 | A dot ball
44.2 | A soft single
44.1 | OH YES, LAUNCHED FOR SIX! SMITH THIS TIME over square leg!
Shami now!
Aus: 317/3 after 44 overs
43.6 | ANOTHER BOUNDARY! MAXI IS ON FIRE!
43.5 | A COOL BOUNDARY! A diving chance but no luck!
43.4 | Another dot and an appeal. But nothing!
43.3 | A nice dot ball
43.2 | SIXER LADIES AND GENTS! THE BIG SHOW HAS ARRIVED! WHERE HAS HE BEEN?
43.1 | A nice single
Saini is back
Aus: 302/3 after 43 overs
42.6 | WHAT WAS THAT? THAT'S RIGHT - ANOTHER SIX PALMED OVER AT LONG OFF!
42.5 | Another double
42.4 | A double
42.3 | SMACK THAT! A SWITCH-HIT SIXER!
42.2 | FOUR! A switch hit to Maxwell
42.1 | A nice single
Chahal's last
Aus: 281/3 after 42 overs
41.6 | A dot ball finally!
41.6 | And a wide slower bouncer!
41.5 | One more to Smith
41.4 | One to Maxi
41.3 | One to Smith
41.2 | A single to Maxwell
41.1 | FOUR! A nice dolly half-volley
Bumrah into his eighth
Aus: 272/3 after 41 overs
40.6 | And a single to get off the mark
40.5 | The BIG SHOW IS HERE! Dot ball!
40.4 | THAT'S GONE! CAUGHT BEHIND! Stonis goes for a golden duck!
40.3 | And a single to follow
40.2 | SLAM FOR SIX FROM SMITHY!
40.1 | A dot ball to begin
Chahal into his ninth
Aus: 264/2 after 40 overs
39.6 | OUT!! AND THAT'S IT! A RAMP BROUGHT DOOM. RAHUL TAKES A SIMPLE CATCH! FINCH OUT FOR 114!
39.5 | Another double to Finchy!
39.4 | Finally a dot ball!
39.3 | And ANOTHER FOUR!
39.2 | FOUR to Finch
39.1 | DROPPED BY CHAHAL! And 2 runs
The master is here! Bumrah I mean!
Aus: 252/1 after 39 overs
38.6 | SLAM, BAM - THANK YOU, THAT'S A SIX FROM SMITH!
38.5 | Another single
38.4 | 2 RUNS AND A WONDERFUL CENTURY FOR AARON FINCH! A GREAT RETURN TO FORM!
38.3 | One run to him
38.2 | FOUR! Smith whacks it past point
38.1 | no run to Finch
Chahal to continue
Aus: 238/1 after 38 overs
37.6 | And a final single...
37.5 | Another single
37.4 | 1 run
37.3 | FOUR again behind square! THAT'S HIS 50!
37.2 | FOUR! Super Smith is here
37.1 | 1 run to Finch
Shami to continue
Aus: 226/1 after 37 overs
36.6 | BOUNDARY! AND A BAD MISS from Dhawan. Carries over his head and into the boundary.
36.5 | No run
36.4 | 4 - AND AGAIN! Smith is on the move
36.3 | FOUR OVER COVER to Smith!
36.2 | Another dot!
36.1 | Dot ball to Smith
Jadeja's last over!
Aus: 214/1 after 36 overs
35.6 | Single on yorker length
35.5 | 1 Leg bye for Finch.
35.4 | Single slower ball
35.4 | A WIDE bouncer!
35.3 | Dot ball
35.2 | Single to Finch
35.1 | 1 run, Smith off strike
Shami returns
Aus: 208/1 after 35 overs
34.6 | Second Dot ball for Finch.
34.5 | Dot ball
34.4 | A double to Finch
34.3 | Dot ball to Finch
34.2 | Single to Smith!
34.1 | 2 runs, Smith still on strike
Jadeja is on!
Aus: 203/1 after 34 overs
33.6 | Second Dot ball for Finch.
33.5 | Dot ball for Finch.
33.4 | Double to Finch
33.3 | Single to Smith
33.2 | BAM! It’s a FOUR to Smith!
33.1 | 1 run, strike changes
33.1 | 1 wide to Finch
Saini is on!
Aus: 194/1 after 33 overs
32.6 | No run!
32.5 | Down the track AND FOUR!
32.4 | GIVEN LBW! Smith reviews and survives. NOT OUT!
32.3 | no run to Smith
32.2 | 2 runs to Steve
32.1 | Jadeja to Smith, no run
Aus: 188/1 after 32 overs
31.6 | THAT'S A FOUR to Finch over point!
31.5 | 1 run to Smith
31.4 | 1 run to Finch
31.3 | Saini to Smith, 1 run
31.2 | 2 runs to Smith
31.1 | Saini to Smith, no run
Saini keeps going...
Aus: 179/1 after 31 overs
30.6 | Finally a dot ball
30.5 | Another 2 runs to him
30.4 | 2 runs to Finch through cover
30.3 | Smith gets 1 run
30.2 | 4 runs, tossed up and smacked
30.1 | Chahal to Finch, 1 run
Chahal again
Aus: 169/1 after 30 overs, a big total incoming?
A tidy six-run over.
29.6 | Another dot!
29.5 | Dot ball
29.4 | Now 2 runs to Smith, nice running
29.3 | 1 more run to Finch
29.2 | 2 runs to Finch
29.1 | 1 run to Smith
Saini is here
7 off that over! Aus 163/1
28.6 | FOUR to Finch, places it nicely with a switch hit picked out square boundary
28.6 | 2nb Whipped through cover
28.5 | One more dot
28.4 | Another dot
28.3 | 1 Run to Finch to deep square
28.2 | Dot ball
28.1 | fuller driven but can't beat cover
Chahal continues
Smith walks in and gets to business straight away. 1 run.
Aus:156/1 after 27.5 overs
BIG APPEAL FOR A CATCH and Kohli has gone for a review. A near-yorker from Shami edges past Warner's bat and the umpire has now given OUT.
Warner departs at 69, caught by keeper Rahul.
Single off Shami's second delivery and 150 up for Australia
Aus: 149/0 after 27 overs
26.6 | 1 run for Finch. He steps out of the crease again.
26.5 | Down the track again, mistimes and settles for 2 runs at long on.
26.4 | BAM! It’s a SIX! Finch has been trying to step out and hoist Jadeja all this over and this time he’s successful. Smashes Jadeja over long-on.
26.3 | Jadeja to Finch, no run
26.2 | 1 run, strike changes
26.1 | Jadeja to Finch, 1 run
Aus:138/0 after 26 overs
Shamihas been frugal all through this innings now. Four runs off the over but no chances of wicket in the over. Finch and Warner seem to be at ease at the crease.
India desperately need a wicket now. A loss in the 1st game on overseas tour impacts team morale and India certainly won't want that.
Change of pace. Shami brought back in to the attack.
Aus: 125/0 after 25 overs
24.6 | Jadeja cramps a marching Warner to restrict him to midwicket for a single
24.5 | Hit back to Jadeja. No run.
24.4 | Dot ball again.
24.3 | Dot ball
24.2 | Warner punches this one through backfoot for a double.
24.1 | Reverse sweep by Warner, 4 RUNS. Well-timed shot, deserves a boundary.
Aus 127/0 after 24 overs
Chahal has kept Warner pretty silent now. Mixed fuller and flatter deliveries through the over. Just one off the pads off the last ball.
Aus 126/0 after 23 overs
Meanwhile, Warner has hit a fifty, right after Finch.
8 runs off this over, Finch plonks Jadeja over long on for a boundary off the fifth delivery.
Aus: 118/0 after 22 overs
21.6 | Short ball, rises to Warner’s ribs, drops down.
21.5 | 4 leg byes. Warner backs away from stumps, Bumrah follows but the ball flicks his pad and races down the leg.
21.5 | Bumrah wants to make a statement. A very good bouncer to Warner, unfortunate for him, it a no-ball.
21.4 | Another yorker, dug out to midwicket for a single by Finch.
21.3 | Bumrah bowls a yorker. Dot ball
21.2 | Flicked to midwicket, fuller delivery comes into Warner. 1 run.
21.1 | That’s a FOUR! Warner belts Bumrah through midwicket and the ball rolls over the boundary.
Aus: 107/0 after 21 overs
20.6 | Dot ball
20.5 | Warner goes for a single, slaps the ball through square.
20.4 | Jadeja bumps into Warner at non-stirker’s end. No harm done. 1 run to Finch.
20.3 | Warner flicks through square leg for a single.
20.2 | Single off square for Finch.
20.1 | Dot ball.
Aus 103/0 after 20 overs
Silent over from Bumrah. Just 3 off it. Bumrah mixed up the over with his arsenal of deliveries -- yorker, length, slower ball, he had it all.
Busy in the last couple of overs,Australia have brought up 100 run in the 19th over as Finch and Warner look to take the game up.
Aus:97/0 after 18 overs
13 runs off the over. Finch is getting into the groove. Hoists Chahal for a maximum on the third delivery.
Silent over from Jadeja, just 3 off it. Aus 84/0 after 17 overs
Aus: 81/0 off 16 Overs
15.6 | Single off the last ball
15.5 | 1 run.
15.4 | Wide followed by a single.
15.3 | Dot ball
15.2 | CLOSE ONE. Slim chances of a catch. Dhawan running back dives, it was always going to be a toughie. 2 runs
15.1 | Hit to point. Dot ball.
Aus: 76/0 after 15 overs
14.6 | Hit to square, 1 run.
14.6 | Slides down the leg. Wide.
14.5 | Even bigger appeal this time. Hit just outside the off stump line and struck on the flap. No review. No single.
14.4 | Huge appeal for LBW. Finch’s too way ahead of the line. Umpire turns it down. Dot ball
14.3 | 1 run, driven to long on.
14.2 | There’s some turn. Ball angles in to Warner, he jabs it to midwicket. Dot ball.
14.1 | Flicked off the toes by Finch. Single.
Jadeja brought into the attack
Aus: 72/0 after 14 overs
13.6 | Dot ball
13.5 | 1 run.
13.4 | Warner is going at it. He’s looking to accelerate, gets a thick edge, ball rolls to midwicket. 1 run.
13.3 | Googly well read, dancing down the track but for a single.
13.2 | Warner’s on it. FOUR. Swings to midwicket for a boundary.
13.1 | Chahal to Finch. Quick single.
Drinks break. Here's what transpired so far. Shami was miserly but not enough to send either of the two openers back to the pavilion. Warner and Finch both have over 30 runs each under their belts now. Australia will look to consolidate the start now.
Aus: 64/0 after 13 overs
12.6 | Dot ball
12.5 | Quick single. Full delivery outside off, punched through mid off. Kohli throws back but is beaten.
12.4 | 2 more runs, Warner clips the delivery to midwicket.
12.3 | Finch opens the face of the bat to dispatch Saini to third man. 1 run.
12.2 | Finch picks up 2 off the fuller delivery.
12.2 | WIDE. Too short.
12.1 | Saini from the other end. Warner angles the length delivery for a single through square.
Aus: 56/0 after 12 overs
11.6 | Mistimed again, this time to point
11.5 | Mistimed, back to Chahal. No run.
11.4 | Dot ball.
11.3 | Dot ball.
11.2 | This one’s a leg break, Warner conveniently tucks it down the leg for a single.
11.1 | Bad start, off with a WIDE.
Chahal’s brought into the attack. Can he work some magic and break the partnership?
Aus: 54/0 after 11 overs
10.6 | Excellent square drive from Warner, just one run though.
10.5 | Ball’s too short, flies over keeper’s head. No run.
10.4 | Fuller delivery but Warner pushes it to cover, finds the fielder. Dot ball.
10.3 | Short ball and Warner is cramped for space. Dot ball.
10.2 | Another single. Finch moves the ball to square leg.
10.1 | Saini to Warner. Clipped behind square, Warner looks for a double, but has to settle for 1 run.
Aus 51/0 after 10 overs
9.6 | Fuller delivery now, driven to mid on and the ball finds a fielder.
9.5 | Very good delivery. Right on the top of off stump. Finch defends it. Dot ball.
9.4 | 1 run. Warner on strike. Short delivery on the hip placed to fine leg.
9.3 | Finch is looking to accelerate now. He walks up and the ball hits thigh-pad. One bye.
9.2 | Fuller delivery onto Finch’s toes, hit to midwicket. No run.
9.1 | Shami to Finch. Dot ball
Aus 49/0 after 9 overs
8.6 | Dot ball. Warner hits to midwicket, finds the fielder.
8.5 | Saini bowls back off length, Warner defends easy.
8.4 | Warner tries to hoist Saini over mid off. Swings and misses.
8.3 | FOUR! This one’s pulled behind square by Warner and the ball races to the boundary.
8.2 | Single. Raps into hip, Finch gets an inside edge and scrambles for a single.
8.1 | Looks like Saini’s having a bad day. Four off the first delivery. Is a length ball but Finchs opens up and hits it off the covers. Four.
Aus 40/0 off 8 overs
7.6 | Warner looks set, hits it to cover but there’s a man there. No run
7.5 | Dot ball
7.4 | Warner clips this one to forward of square for two runs
7.3 | Dot ball
7.2 | Single off Bumrah, ball hits the insides edge of thigh guard and rolls to square leg. One run,
7.1 | Bumrah to Finch. Dot ball.
Aus: 37/0 after 7 overs
6.6 | 1 run. Finch slices it to point and Jadeja dives to restrict Finch to a single.
6.5 | Successive dot balls from Saini.
6.4 | Short delivery hit to midwicket, no run.
6.3 | Dot ball.
6.2 | Comeback for Saini but not a great one, Back of length and wide, Finch doesn’t time well at cover-point area and is enraged to have missed that. Dot ball.
6.1 | Saini brought into the attack and Finch welcomes him with a FOUR. The delivery is short and wide and Finch cuts it through point for four runs.
Aus: 32/0 after 6 overs
5.6 | Fuller delivery. No run.
5.5 | Easy single. Finch pushes the ball straight of mid on. Finch reaches 5000 ODI runs, the second-quickest Aussie to reach the mark after Warner.
5.4 | Dot ball
5.3 | Comeback from Bumrah. Back of the length ball, Finch works to to mid on.
5.2 | Bumrah delivers a rising delivery and Finch pulls through square leg for a FOUR.
5.1 |Bumrah starts with a short ball, Finch ducks. Dot ball
Aus: 27/0 | Overs 5
4.6 | Warner defends from the crease hitting the ball towards point. Dot ball
4.5 | Finch on strike and cuts the ball in the air safely towards wide third man for a single.
4.4 | Warner hits aggressively over Shami’s head for 3 runs.
4.3 | 3 runs. Shami drifts full and Finch hits it into the gap at mid-on, scrambles for three runs.
4.2 | Shami to Finch, 2 runs. Finch edges the ball to third man. Only one slip in place, he’s safe.
4.1 | 1 run.
Aus: 8/0 | Overs: 3
A very good over from Shami.
2.6 | Shami to Finch, 1 run. Finch walks ahead and defends on the move to the gap at mid off for a single.
2.5 | Dot ball. Finch swings wildly and misses the hit over mid-off.
2.4 | Dot ball. Length delivery from Shami, Finch has no option but to defend.
2.3 | No run.
2.2 | Dot ball. Delivery on the fourth stump line, Finch pushes it to cover,
2.1 | Back of the length delivery, gets inside edge, raps onto Finch’s pad.
Aus 7/0; 2 overs
A very good over from Shami.
2.6 | Shami to Finch, 1 run. Finch walks ahead and defends on the move to the gap at mid off for a single.
2.5 | Dot ball. Finch swings wildly and misses the hit over mid-off.
2.4 | Dot ball. Length delivery from Shami, Finch has no option but to defend.
2.3 | No run.
2.2 | Dot ball. Delivery on the fourth stump line, Finch pushes it to cover,
2.1 | Back of the length delivery, gets inside edge, raps onto Finch’s pad.
1/0 | Overs: 1
1/0 | Overs: 1
Interesting 1st over. Just one off it. Shami concedes one run, 5 dot balls.
It is the first of three ODIs, followed by three Twenty20s next week, and comes after the Indians were forced into Covid-19 isolation since their arrival in Sydney a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure "bubble".
India has gone with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. "It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead," skipper Virat Kohli said.
"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. "The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend."
Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.