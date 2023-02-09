Rohit's 50 takes India to 77/1 at end of Day 1 vs Aus

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Rohit's fifty takes India to 77/1 at the end of day 1

As for the home side, vice-captain K L Rahul was dismissed by Todd Murphy for 20 off 71 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:45 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma took India to 77/1 at the end of day 1 of the 1st Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium, on Thursday.

Sent in to bat first, visitors Australia were bowled out for just 177 runs, thanks to a fifer from Ravindra Jadeja, who made his comeback following a knee injury.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

