India vs Australia, 1st Test: Rohit's fifty takes India to 77/1 at the end of day 1

A half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma took India to 77/1 at the end of day 1 of the 1st Test, at Nagpur's VCA Stadium, on Thursday.

Sent in to bat first, visitors Australia were bowled out for just 177 runs, thanks to a fifer from Ravindra Jadeja, who made his comeback following a knee injury.

As for the home side, vice-captain K L Rahul was dismissed by Todd Murphy for 20 off 71 balls.

