India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli out for 89; Pandya and Rahul look to power India to victory

The second ODI between India and Australia at Sydney is a must-win affair for the 'Men in Blue'. Finch and Warner provided Australia with a strong opening partnership, and then Smith smashed a magnificent 104 off just 64 balls. Maxwell provided a late flourish to take Australia to an imposing total of 389. India need 390 to keep the series alive. Will Kohli and his boys be able to chase it down? Tune in to DH for all the ball-by-ball updates of this match.
IND 260/4 after 41 overs
Cummins continues
40.1 Wider delivery, nearly slipped at the crease and Padya punches it. No run.
40.2 Another dot ball.
40.3 WIDE Full toss and umpire takes no time to signal wide.
40.3 Slower delivery and it beats Pandya.
40.4 No run. Not a great over for India at the moment.
40.5 Wide delivery, edged and no run again. A terrific over for Aus.
40.6 Another dot to finish the over.
IND 259/4 after 40 overs
Starc with the ball now
39.1 Powerful pull to fine leg and one run.
39.2 No run for Rahul. Punched to extra cover.
39.3 Sliced right behind the stumps and no run after a slower delivery.
39.4 FOUR RUNS! DRIVEN OVER COVER FIELDER AND EFFORTLESSLY GOES TO THE ROPES.
39.5 Defended and no run.
39.6 Wider bouncer and Rahul is unhappy with him not going for a shot.
IND 254/4 after 39 overs
Cummins with the ball after quite some time
38.1 Mistimed pull and no run.
38.2 Two runs. Lofted shot into no man's land. Nearly a four. Some more power and it would've been a four.
38.3 One run and Pandya is on strike. That went with some power.
38.4 One run after a defence.
38.5 Short ball edged and nearly caught behind.
38.6 Another maximum. SHORT BALL AND HIT WITH LOADS OF CONFIDENCE. That brings Rahul his 50.
IND 244/4 after 38 overs
Starc comes in
37.1 Defended and one run.
37.2 Another dot ball. Rahul was looking for a single.
37.3 Hit to mid off for no run.
37.4 THAT ARC WAS BIGGER THAN THE BIGGEST RAINBOW EVER! WHAT A POWERFUL HIT! Right out of the middle!
37.5 Sliced for no run.
37.6 A single to keep strike for Rahul
IND 237/4 after 37 overs
Hazlewood back with the ball
36.1 No run
36.2 Another dot
36.3 One run after deflection to third man
36.4 Rahul takes one run after a powerful hit to the deep point
36.5 Nearly a wide, not given for that bouncer and no run.
36.6 WAS THAT A BIRD THAT WAS HURT? THAT BALL FLEW INTO THE STANDS!
IND 229/4 after 36 overs
Zampa in to spin the ball.
35.1 One run. Spin-loving Pandya on strike after that.
35.2 A single.
35.3 No run after a push.
35.4 Yet another single.
35.5 Defended back down to the pitch and a dot.
35.6 Sliced but only one run.
IND 225/4 after 35 overs
Hazlewood bowls the 35th over
34.1 One run.
34.2 Another single, nearly two.
34.3 Yet another single after a nice pull. The shot found a fielder in the deep.
34.4 Leg byes and that's one run. Another token appeal from the Aussies. Umpire says not out. No DRS.
34.5 PULL SHOT! AND HAZLEWOOD TAKES KOHLI'S WICKET! King Kohli gone for 89. HENRIQUES FLEW FOR A MOMENT TO TAKE THAT ONE. Really, not an easy catch that. Aus are fielding better than their previous appearance. A big breakthrough for the Aussies who were not looking too great.
34.6 Hardik Panyda comes in. Bouncer and no run.
IND 221/3 after 34 overs
Zampa comes in, bowls to Kohli
33.1 Chopped for one run.
33.2 Another single.
33.3 LIFTED OVER THE INNER CIRCLE AND THAT'S A FOUR FOR KOHLI! Safely hit, no fielders and nearly a maximum.
33.4 No run.
33.5 Tighter delivery and another dot ball.
33.6 Shorter and one run
IND 214/3 after 33 overs
Hazlewood to Kohli
32.1 THAT'S THE AIR, LEADING EDGE AND PHEW THAT LANDS IN NO MAN'S LAND! Three runs.
32.2 IN THE AIR, MISTIMED, BUT THAT EASILY GOES FOR FOUR! A quality swing!
Hazlewood is one of the better bowlers in the Aussie side, he starting to look uncomfortable.
32.3 STRONG HIT! CRACKS STRAIGHT TO POINT FOR A BOUNDARY!
32.4 LBW appeal and the umpire doesn't give it. No review.
32.5 Another dot. Good comeback for Josh
32.6 A dot to finsh the over
IND 203/3 after 32 overs
Henriques to bowl the 32 over
31.1 A misjudged hit and no run.
31.2 Kohli comes down the track and one run.
31.3 THAT IS ONE STRONG PULL SHOT! Middled and that goes for six. 20 rows into the stands!
31.4 One run. A strong punch to the leg side.
31.5 Another single brings up a 50 run partnership for Rahul and Kohli.
31.6 Mistimed hit to cover and no run.
IND 193/3 after 31 overs
Starc is back in the attack
30.1 To short backward point for no run.
30.2 Slower one and that's beaten Rahul.
30.3 Yet another dot ball after a splendid bouncer. Rahul ducks.
This is looking a lot like a regular Starc over
30.4 Two runs. Some good fielding effort. Two rus saved by Marnus.
30.5 A single after a powerful shot. Rahul couldn't find the gap.
30.6 That beats the fielder and a boundary for Rahul
IND 186/3 after 30 overs
Henriques continues
29.1 Dot ball.
29.2 Another dot ball. Rahul lookds for a single and no chance.
29.3 Yet another dot ball.
29.4 Flicked to the leg side and one run.
29.5 Smashed to a fielder and just one run.
29.6 Dot ball
IND 185/3 after 29 overs
Starc contines
28.1 Struck to long off. No run
28.2 Well driven and one run.
28.3 Oof! Henriques is on fire today! A great piece of fielding! No run.
28.4 Another dot ball.
This is not looking anything like the previous Starc over.
28.5 One run.
28.6 Another single.
IND 182/3 after 28 overs
Henriques is back in
27.1 THAT BALL IS IN THE AIR! THE FIELDER IS NOT ABLE TO GET TO IT QUICK ENOUGH AND THAT'S A BOUNDARY!
27.2 Dot ball.
27.3 On the pads delivery and no run.
27.4 Pushed and a single.
27.5 Another single. Hit hard. Both batsman are showing intent.
27.6 Dot ball.
IND 176/3 after 27 overs
Starc comes in, bowls to Kohli.
26.1 That was the ball Kohli wanted and THAT'S A WRISTY FLICK FOR A MASSIVE MAXIMUM! MIDDLED STRAIGHT OVER THE ROPES 10 ROWS INTO THE STANDS!
26.2 Swept for a single.
26.3 Rahul takes a single.
26.4 Dot ball, off a much better ball.
26.5 Deflected to third man for a single.
26.6 HARD STRIKE AND RAHUL SMOKES THAT STRAIGHT TO THE ROPES!
IND 163/3 after 26 overs
Henriques continues
25.1 One run.
25.2 Dot ball. Delivery angled well into leg stump.
25.3 A single for Rahul.
25.4 A POWERFUL DRIVE but just one run.
25.5 Defended, dot ball.
25.6 Dot ball. A great fielding effort from Smith.
IND 160/3 after 15 overs
Zampa comes in
24.1 One run.
24.2 Driven well, but just one off of it.
24.3 Another single.
24.4 Finds the fielder for no run.
24.5 Driven hard to long off. No run.
24.6 No run.
IND 156/3 after 24 overs
Henriques comes in for some quick deliveries
23.1 WHAT WAS THAT CATCH! A BEAUTIFUL DELIVERY AND AN INCREDIBLE CATCH FROM SMITHY! He looked like SUPERMAN flying in the air for that catch.
Shreyas walks back to pavillion. KL Rahul comes in.
23.2 No run to begin with for KL Rahul.
23.3 Finds the gap in the inner circle and one run.
23.4 Another dot.
23.5 A single now.
23.6 Another single.
IND 153/2 after 23 overs
Zampa continues
22.1 One run.
22.2 CHIPPPED WITH SOME POWER AND THAT'S A BOUNDARY! TIDY HIT!
22.3 Top spinner and one run.
22.4 SWEPT WELL FROM KOHLI FOR A BOUNDARY! A CLEAN SWEEPSTER KOHLI IS! That brings up the 50 for KING KOHLI
22.5 Driven to long off.
22.6 Wide delivery.
22.6 Struck to long on
IND 140/2 after 22 overs
Maxwell continues
21.1 One run.
21.2 Another single.
21.3 OOF! KING KOHLI PULLS AND NOW A BOUNDARY!
21.4 Dot ball, finds the fielder.
21.5 Touched well to deflect to third man and that's two.
21.6 One run
IND 131/2 after 21 overs
Zampa back in with the ball
20.1 One run off that ball.
20.2 Another single.
Calculated, straight bowling for Adam Zampa as usual.
20.3 Dot ball.
20.4 Hit hard and straight! NEARLY A BOUNDARY! Pat Cummins does well but control the runs. Just two off of it.
20.5 Another single.
20.6 Dot ball.
IND 126/2 after 20 overs
Maxwell to Iyer
19.1 One run.
19.2 Well hit, misfield and two runs.
19.3 Another single.
19.4 WHAT A BEAUTIFUL REVERSE SWEEP! That's a boundary.
19.5 One run off that delivery.
19.6 Another single, well pulled but no gap.
IND 116/2 after 19 overs
Henriques to Kohli
18.1 Driven well but just one run for the half volley.
18.2 Hit hard but the ball finds the fielder. One run.
18.3 Dot ball.
18.4 Yet another dot. Kohli looks for a single, but no dice.
18.5 Driven well but another single.
18.6 One run for Iyer to keep strike.
IND 112/2 after 18 overs
Glen Maxwell comes in to spin the bowl
17.1 Pushed to leg side for one run.
17.2 Kohli down the track and no run.
17.3 One run. Kohli looks for two, but no dice.
17.4 Dot ball.
17.5 Pushed to leg side and no run.
17.6 Yet another single this over.
IND 108/2 after 17 overs
Moises Henriques comes in to bowl
16.1 One run.
16.2 Another single after a nice drive.
16.3 Hit hard for a single.
16.4 WIDE. Too high that ball was.
16.4 Struck to long on for a single.
16.5 Pulled hard, find the fielder for one run.
16.6 Struck hard again for a single.
IND 101/2 after 16 overs
Zampa to Kohli
15.1 No run.
15.2 One run after a drive.
15.3 Another dot ball.
15.4 Iyer punches to cover for one run.
15.5 Dot ball. Sliced to short third man.
15.6 Misfield and one run
IND 98/2 after 15 overs
Cummins to Kohli
14.1 Fuller delivery and driven straight to boundary! THE FIELDERS CHASE IN VAIN!
14.2 Hit to point for no run.
14.3 Angled into Kohli AND THAT'S A BOUNDARY! OUTSIDE EDGE AND GOES TO THE ROPES!
14.4 Similar delivery now. No run.
14.5 Pulled and one run.
14.6 No run.
IND 89/2 after 14 overs
Zamp attack with the ball now
13.1 Dot ball.
13.2 Another dot off the front foot shot this time.
13.3 Wristy shot to cover and one run.
13.4 No run.
13.5 YET AGAIN IYER CUTS IT TO THE ROPES! Zampa pays the price for a shorter and wider delivery
13.6 Better line and length. No run.
IND 84/2 after 13 overs
Cummins to Kohli
12.1 Defended for no run. A well done bouncer.
12.2 Pushed to midwicket for no run.
12.3 KOHLI HEAVES A SIGH OF RELIEF! Top edge takes the short ball for a six.
12.4 UMPIRE GIVES LBW TO KOHLI AND NO SECOND THOUGHTS! The captain asks for DRS and now Indian fans roar after third umpire says not out!
12.5 Steered to point, no run.
12.6 Pulled for one run
IND 77/2 after 12 overs
Spinner Adam Zampa comes in
11.1 Smashed to point. No run.
11.2 Driven to long-on for one run.
11.3 Cut to point for another run!
11.4 Another single, worked to square.
11.5 Defended for no run.
11.6 Iyer plays spin well and it shows. A clean hit to the ropes for four.
IND 70/2 after 11 overs
Cummins to Kohli
10.1 No run.
10.2 Punched for two runs.
10.3 BOUNCER! A token appeal from the keeper.
10.4 Yikes! A GOOD DIRECT HIT! But the ball gets midirected to no man's land. One run.
10.5 Iyer pushes it to the off side for no run.
10.6 PHEW! BOUNCER! THE BALL GOES STRAIGHT UP AND QUICKLY LANDS RIGHT IN FRONT OF IYER.
IND 67/2 after 10 overs
Hazlewood to Iyer
9.1 Bouncer, Iyer ducks it.
9.2 Backfoot hack over the infield and that's a FOUR!
9.3 Two runs.
9.4 Pushed for no run.
9.5 Fuller delivery and another dot ball.
9.6 Defended for no run.
IND 61/2 after 9 overs
Cummins to Mayank
8.1 Oof! Tight line and nearly an outside edge.
8.2 Back of the length delivery and two runs.
8.3 CAUGHT BEHIND! This time, Mayank falls for the outside edge after Cummins bounces the ball a bit more than the first delivery of the over.
8.4 Shreyas Iyer replaces Mayank. Jabbed for a single.
8.5 Dot ball. Kohli leaves it.
8.6 WOWZA! What a stop! Quite a piece of fielding.
IND 58/1 after 8 overs
Hazlewood back in the attack
7.1 Dot ball.
7.2 OOF! NEARLY A CATCH! Two runs after Marnus drops what would've been a tough catch.
7.3 Dot ball.
7.4 Dhawan takes a risk, THE BALL GOES HIGH AND STARC takes an easy catch. Should he have taken that risk? That's a wicket Aus were wanting to take.
7.5 Captain Virat Kohli comes in and defends for no run.
7.6 Dot ball.
IND 56/0 after 7 overs
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal
6.1 WHAT A SHOT! ORTHODOX, OLD SCHOOL DRIVE FOR A BOUNDARY!
6.2 No run after a hit straight to mid-on.
6.3 MAYANK SEEMS TO LOVE THAT WELL-TIMED COVER DRIVE! He finds the gap and that's a boundary.
No sixes just yet, but India are enjoying those welcome boundaries
6.4 Nudged for no run.
6.5 Shorter and tighter delivery, no run.
6.6 WHAT A BOUNCER! AND WIDE!
6.6 Better length and no run.
IND 47/0 after 6 overs
Hazlewood to Mayank
5.1 One run and Dhawan is on strike.
5.2 No run, bounces a fair bit and no run.
5.3 Outside edge. A BOUNDARY AND STARC DOES NEARLY WELL TO CURTAIL A COUPLE OF RUNS.
5.4 A CRACKER OF A SHOT! SWATTED THE BALL AWAY LIKE A FLY THAT BALL WAS!
5.5 Pushed, looks like a single, but an overthrow costs Aus another run.
5.6 WIDE down the leg side and a token appeal from Aus for a wicket. Clearly, that ball barely touched the bat.
5.6 No run after a defence.
IND 37/0 after 5 overs
4.1 THAT'S HIGH, REALLY HIGH, NOT LONG ENOUGH FOR A MAXIMUM. Cummins runs back but misses it. Running back is never easy. Two runs.
4.2 Flicked to fine leg for a single.
4.3 Mayank taps the ball to keep it near the stumps and that's one run.
4.4 Yorker, and an inside edge for four! LUCKY BONUS FOR DHAWAN! Any other day, that would've been a wicket.
4.5 This time around, not luck, but cricketing sense and some room gives him another boundary. QUITE A SHOT!
4.6 ANOTHER YORKER AND ANOTHER BOUNDARY! WHAT AN OVER FOR INDIA!
IND 21/0 after 4 overs
Consistent Hazlewood continues
3.1 A tight line and no run off of it.
3.2 One run. Worked to the legside.
3.3 QUITE A BOUNCER! Beats Dhawan and the keeper gets it.
3.4 Hit to long off and David Warner falls hard. He is writhing in pain and limps back holding his left leg. You can clearly see that he is in quite a lot of pain. It's not clear how injured he is or what he has injured.
3.5 Really sloppy fielding from Marnus this time and that's another two runs on the board.
3.6 No runs off the last ball
IND 17/0 after 3 overs
Starc to Mayank Agarwal
2.1 Mayank puts his front foot forward and it is fielded, no run.
2.2 Misfield by Aus and Mayank gets two runs.
2.3 Good length delivery and no run off of it.
2.4 Well placed but not enough power to take the ball to the ropes. Two runs.
2.5 One run. The shot looked great! Mayank has some classic cricket shots in him!
2.6 Dot ball. Defended by Dhawan.
IND 12/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood to Dhawan
1.1 The second opener too starts with a boundary. A CLEAN HIT TO THE ROPES!
1.2 Back of the length ball and defended.
1.3 Left alone by Dhawan for no run.
1.4 Similar line and length and defended.
1.5 Yet another defence and yet another dot. The over started well for Dhawan but Hazlewood's consistency throws Dhawan off.
1.6 Defended yet again for no run.
IND 8/0 after 1 over
Starc to Agarwal
0.1 A clean, easy push down the leg side and that a FOUR! A VERY FAMILIAR START FOR INDIA!
0.2 And a bouncer, good comeback for Starc. Dot ball
0.3 ANOTHER FULL DELIVERY AND A FOUR. Just a simple direction-giving tap and it is placed well.
0.4 Defended a ball straight onto his pads and a dot ball.
0.5 Defended again and another dot ball.
0.6 Yet another dot for a shorter delivery.
Australia finishes at 389/4 after 50 overs
49.1 Saini to Maxwell, is this out? Fuller delivery on the middle stump, Maxwell looked to play the reverse scoop once again. Not out, says the third umpire.
49.2 Maxwell brings up his 50 off just 25 balls. What an asset for Australia.
49.3 SIX! Cracking shot! Low full toss and Maxwell smashed it over Hardik Pandya at midwicket.
49.4 SIX! And again! Another full toss and Maxwell dispatches it for a maximum. Saini is really, really struggling.
49.5 Short ball outside off stump and finally a dot ball. Maxwell looked to cut but missed the line.
Last ball of the Australian innings.
49.6 Fuller delivery, Maxwell looked to play another big shot but gets an inside edge to pick up a single. Australia finishes at an imposing total of 389/4.
AUS at 374/4 after 49 overs
48.1 Bumrah to Marnus, two runs. Can India keep the Aussies under 380?
48.2 FOUR! Yorker from Bumrah, bang on middle stump and Marnus plays an audacious scoop shot.
48.3 One run
48.4 Full toss on the pads and Maxwell flicks this to the backward square leg. Bumrah must get his yorkers rigth.
48.5 GONE! Marnus goes for 70. Fuller delivery and Marnus looked to lift it over the fielder at short cover, but in the end gifted him an easy catch. But well played young man!
Marnus Labuschagne c Agarwal b Bumrah 70 (61)
49.6 Bumrah to Moises Henriques, two runs
AUS at 364/3 after 48 overs
47.1 Shami to Marnus, one run.
47.2 Fuller delivery and Maxwell plays a backfoot drive for a couple of runs.
47.3 Slower ball outside off stump and Maxwell pulls to the midwicket for a single.
47.4 Full toss, Marnus gets an inside edge and picks up a single.
47.5 FOUR! Reverse sweep to a fast bowler! But this was a slower one from Shami, and Maxwell executes one of his favourite shots.
47.6 FOUR! This time full on the leg stump and Maxwell plays the reverse scoop for another boundary.
AUS at 351/3 after 47 overs
46.1 Bumrah to Maxwell, SIX! Maxwell is looking dangerous. Slower delivery outside off stump and Maxwell reaches out to lift this with power and precision.
46.2 Short ball and Maxwell pulls for a single. Australia piling up a mammoth score here, will be hard for India to chase this down. Time for Kohli masterclass?
46.3 Marnus looks to scoop but in the end only manages to get a single.
46.4 Fuller delivery and Maxwell digs this out for a single.
46.5 Fuller delivery and Marnus opens the face of the bat to slice the ball to the deep backward point and picks up comfortable two runs. 350 up for Australia.
46.6 Full toss and Marnus hoicks this to the off side for a single.
AUS at 339/3 afyer 46 overs
45.1 Shami to Maxwell, one run.
45.2 Fuller delivery and Marnus late cuts this for a single. Meanwhile, as per reports, Hardik has left the field.
45.3 SIX! Short ball and Maxwell goes to back foot in a flash and pulls this over the square leg boundary. Australia is pummeling Indian bowlers here.
45.4 Maxwell looks to smash this, but the ball goes up in the air and lands safely. He picks up three runs. India need quick wicket.
45.5 Straight and full and Marnus drives for a single.
45.6 Full toss and Maxwell swings to the square leg for a single.
AUS at 326/3 after 45 overs
44.1 Bumrah to Marnus, short outside off and Marnus pulls to the long on.
44.2 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Maxwell drives this for a couple of runs. Jadeja has a shy at the stumps but has a poor outing as a fielder so far.
44.3 Short bouncer outside off stump, and Maxwell slaps this to the off side for two runs. Was not in control of the shot.
44.4 Maxwell takes another couple of runs.
44.5 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Maxwell slices this to the off side for a single.
44.6 FOUR! Fuller delivery at the base of off stump and MArnus slices more effectively for a boundary.
AUS at 314/3 after 44 overs
43.1 Hardik to Marnus, dropped! Marnus looks to go over long off and Jadeja spills an easy chance.
43.2 FOUR! Short outside off stump and Marnus slices this past the short third man. Adding salt to Hardik's injury. Marnus brings up his fifty.
43.3 Dot ball
43.4 One run
43.5 Pandya to Maxwell, no run.
43.6 Dot ball
AUS at 307/3 after 43 overs
42.1 Jadeja to Marnus, fuller delivery and Marnus drives this for a single.
42.2 Back of a length on the middle stump and Maxwell whips this for a single.
42.3 Fuller delivery, Marnus looks to sweep and the ball hits him on the pads. Dot ball.
42.4 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Marnus drives for a single.
42.5 FOUR! Short ball and Maxwell pulls to the deep sqaure leg boundary. He will look to provide some late flourish.
42.6 FOUR! And now he plays the reverse sweep. Back to back boundaries to finish the over.
AUS at 296/3 after 42 overs
41.1 Hardik to Smith, FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off stump and Smith plays the scoop shot for another boundary.
41.2 Gone! Finally Smith departs! But not before playing a gem of an innings. Slower delivery outside off stump, Smith had to reach out to it, and gets a thick outside edge that Shami takes safely at short third man.
Smith c Mohammed Shami b Pandya 104 (64)
41.3 Maxwell is the new batsman. Short ball, he was looking to play the pull shot, the ball hits him on the grill of his helmet. Dot ball.
41.4 Fuller delivery and Maxwell flicks this for a single.
41.5 Marnus takes two runs.
41.6 Low full toss and Marnus drives down the ground for a single.
AUS at 288/2 after 41 overs
40.1 Chahal to Smith. Fuller delivery and Smith drives down the ground for a couple of runs. He is into the 90s now. Can he bring up another century?
40.2 SIX! Fuller delivery and Smith simply comes down the ground and lofts this straight over the bowler.
40.3 And in the next ball he picks up two runs. Smith is tearing Indian bowling line up apart here. This is sheer class from one of the best batsman in the world.
40.4 Smith takes a single.
40.5 Full toss outside off stump and Marnus drives this to the deep cover for a single. Smith is at 99.
40.6 Fuller delivery and Smith drives down the ground for second consecutive hundred. It has been a priviledge watching him bat.
AUS at 275/2 after 40 overs
39.1 Bumrah to Smith, and FOUR! He knows where the fielders are. Short ball outside off stump and Smith just opens the face of the bat to pick up a boundary.
39.2 FOUR! This is astonishing batting! Again just outside off stump and Smith late cuts it to the third man boundary. There was a man at short third man, he bisected that fielder and the wicketkeeper.
39.3 Dot ball
39.4 Back of a length outside off stump and Smith dabs this to the off stump. Dot ball.
39.5 FOUR! This is masterclass. Short ball on the pads and Smith flicks this just past the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
39.6 Fuller delivery and Smith looks to lift this over the midwicket. Gets an inside edge and takes a single.
AUS at 262/2 after 39 overs
38.1 FOUR! And Smith welcomes Shami with a boundary,. Full outside off stump and Smith plays the drive through the cover.
38.2 Dot ball. He was looking to play the scoop shot. Something that we do not often see from Steve Smith.
38.3 WIDE
38.3 Short ball outside off, Smith opens the face of the bat and steers the ball to the short third man for a single.
38.4 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Marnus drives to the point for a single.
38.5 FOUR! Incredible shot! Fuller delivery on the leg stump, Smith backs away and drives through the cover. He is toying with Indian bowlers.
38.6 Short ball outside off stump and Smith cuts to the point for a single.
AUS at 250/2 after 38 overs
37.1 Hardik into his second over. Fuller delivery and Marnus lofts this over the short cover for a couple of runs.
37.2 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Marnus flicks this for a single. Hardik as the sixth bowler has eased the pressure off Kohli.
37.3 Short ball outside off stump, Smith looked to opem the face of the bat and steer it past point. Dot ball.
37.4 Slower ball, Smith cuts late for a single.
37.5 Dot ball
37.6 Short ball, Marnus looks to pull but misses the line. Another good over from Hardik Pandya.
AUS at 246/2 after 37 overs
36.1 Chahal to Marnus, fuller delivery, Marnus looks to sweep but misses the line.
36.2 Back of a length delivery and Marnus looks to tuck this to the leg side. Dot ball.
36.3 Fuller delivery, Marnus comes down the ground to hoick this but gets an inside edge. Two runs.
36.4 FOUR! Fuller delivery and Marnus slogs this to the midwicket boundary.
36.5 Fuller delivery and Marnus drives this to the long off for a single. He is among runs as well.
36.6 FOUR! Fuller delivery and Smith looke to sweep. Got the top edge, and it landed safely just in front of the boundary.
AUS at 235/2 after 36 overs
35.1 Well Hardik Pandya into the attack. He is bowling after a long time and starts with a slower, short ball.
35.2 Back of a length on the off stump and Marnus flicks this to the leg side for a single. Kohli turning to Hardik shows a kind of desperation.
35.3 Slower, full delivery outside off stump and Smith pushes to the off side for a single. Hardik's pace has been low but the line immaculate.
35.4 Straight on the middle stump and Marnus jumps to defend this off the back foot. Dot ball. Good over so far.
35.5 Good length ball on the middle stump and Marnus flicks this for a single.
35.6 Short ball and Smith pulls this to the midwicket for a single. Good over from Hardik, first since last September.
AUS at 230/2 after 35 overs
Mayank Agarwal into the attack.
34.1 One run.
34.2 Marnus paddles the full ball for a couple of runs.
34.3 Marnus drives this low full toss for a single.
34.4 Dot ball
34.5 FOUR!
34.6 FOUR! Fuller delivery and Smith lofts this over the bowler head for another boundary.
AUS at 220/2 after 34 overs
33.1 Saini to Marnus. FOUR! Fuller delivery, poor ball one can say, and Marnus simply plays the cover drive.
33.2 Fuller delivery on the pads and Marnus flicks for a couple of runs. These two are looking to bat deep and launch an onslaught in the last 10 overs.
33.3 Back of a length outside off stump and Marnus cuts this off the front foot for a single.
33.4 Back of a length outside off stump and Smith opens the face of the bat to steer the ball to third man for a single.
33.5 Short ball on off stump and Marnus flicks this for a single. All too easy for Australia right now. India need wickets.
33.6 Short ball and Smith lets it go. Has been called a WIDE by the umpire. Kohli is not happy.
33.6 Short ball, Smith plays a controlled pull shot to bring up his half-century.
AUS at 209/2 after 33 overs
32.1 Chahal to Smith, fuller delivery and Smith comes down the track to push this for a single.
32.2 Fuller delivery and Marnus sweeps this for a couple of runs. He is happy to play the role of a second-fiddle here.
32.3 Short ball outside off stump and Marnus cuts this for a single. Big question, who will be India's sixth bowler?
32.4 Back of a length delivery on the middle stump and Smith punches this for a single.
32.5 Fuller delivery and Marnus flicks this to the leg side for a single.
32.6 Dot ball
AUS at 203/2 after 32 overs
31.1 Jadeja to Marnus. Dot ball.
31.2 Jadeja to Marnus, one run.
31.3 Back of a length on the middle stump and Smith nudged to the leg side for a single.
31.4 Short ball on the pads and Marnus comes down the track to flick for a single.
31.5 Fuller delivery and Smith drives to the cover for a couple of runs.
31.6 Fuller delivery and Smith drives down the ground for a single.
AUS at 197/2 after 31 overs
31.1 Saini into the attack. Short ball outside off stump and Smith glides to the third man.
31.2 Fuller delivery and Smith drives for a single. Sensible batting, rotating the strike with ease.
31.3 Low full toss and Marnus drives down the ground. Saini gets a hand to it, no run. Smith can again score big if he is not dismissed early. Will Kohli give another over to Bumrah?
31.4 Short ball on the pads and Marnus tucks this to the leg side for a single.
31.5 FOUR!
31.6 FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Steve Smith, he has started from exactly where he left the earlier day.
AUS at 187/2 after 30 overs
29.1 Jadeja to Marnus, fuller delivery on the pads and Marnus flicks for a single.
29.2 FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller delivery outside off stump and Smith drives this bisecting the cover and extra cover. What a player he is!
29.3 Fuller delivery on the middle stump and Smith takes a quick single. That was a risky run.
29.4 Back of a length on the off stump and Marnus punches to the off side for a single.
29.5 SIX! That produced a sweet sound off the bat. Fuller delivery and Smith gets down on one knee and smashes over the cow corner.
29.6 Fuller delivery and Smith takes a single to finish off a good over.
AUS at 173/2 after 29 overs
28.1 Bumrah to Marnus, one run.
28.2 Fuller delivery and Smith digs this out. No run. India pulling back things well.
28.3 Fuller delivery outside off stump and Smith steers to the third man for a single.
28.4 Back of a length delivery outside off stump, takes the outside edge of Marnus and the latter takes a single. Lucky he played with soft hands.
28.5 Short ball on the pads and Smith nudges this to the deep backward square leg for a single.
28.6 Slow, dipping full toss and Marnus plays this down the ground for a single.
AUS at 168/2 after 28 overs
27.1 Jadeja to Smith, two runs.
27.2 Dot ball.
27.3 Short ball and Smith whips this to the deep midwicket. One run.
27.4 Length ball and Marnus flicks for a single.
27.5 Dot ball
27.6 Dot ball
AUS at 164/2 after 27 overs
26.1 Bumrah to Smith, FOUR! Short and wide from Bumrah, and Smith punches through the point.
26.2 Smith takes a single.
26.3 Back of a length on the middle stump and Marnus defends off the back foot. No run.
26.4 Back of a lengh outside off stump and Marnus opens the face of the bat to steer this to the third man for a single.
26.5 Good length delivery outside off and Smith defends this with soft hands. Dot ball.
26.6 Back of a length on the off stump and Smith nudges to the leg side for a single.
AUS at 157/2 after 26 overs
25.1 Jadeja to Smith, one run.
25.2 Jadeja to Warner, one run.
25.3 Is Waner out here? HE IS! Warner has been run out, an excellent piece of fielding by Shreyas Iyer. That was a superb direct hit. India gets another wicket.
Warner run out (Iyer) 83 (77)
25.4 Jadeja to Smith, back of a length on the pads and Smith flicks for a single.
25.5 Dot ball. Marnus Labuschagne joins Smith in the middle.
25.6 Dot ball.
AUS at 153/1 after 25 overs
24.1 Shami to Warner, one run.
24.2 Shami to Smith, one run.
24.3 Short ball, Warner looks to pull but can only hoick this up in the air. The ball lands safely and he picks up a single.
24.4 FOUR! SHOT! Fuller delivery and Smith plays a gorgeous straight drive. He is carrying his form from the earlier match. Rather, he is always in form, isn't he?
24.5 Shot ball and Smith nudges this to the leg side for a single.
24.6 Fuller delivery and Warner drives to the extra cover. Dot ball.
AUS at 145/1 after 24 overs
23.1 Jadeja to Warner, one run.
23.2 Fuller delivery and Smith drives down the ground. Dot ball.
23.3 Short ball outside off and Smith cuts to the deep backward point for a single.
23.4 Fuller delivery and Warner flicks. No run.
23.5 Dot ball.
23.6 Flatter and shorter, he goes back and works this backward of square
AUS at 142/1 after 23 overs
Shami to Finch.
22.1 Good length on the middle stump, Finch tucks to the leg side. Dot ball.
22.2 FOUR! Finch is looking in imperious touch! Short ball and Finch dismissively pulls to the square leg boundary.
22.3 Another short ball and Finch pulls for a couple of runs.
22.4 Back of a length outside off stump and Finch cuts this to the point. No run.
22.5 OUT! Here is the breakthrough that India wanted! Fuller delivery, Finch looked to flick and closed the face of the bat a fraction earlier. Kohli takes an easy catch.
Finch c Kohli b Mohammed Shami 60 (69)
22.6 Smith comes out to bat, flicks this slower, full delivery. Dot ball.
AUS at 136/0 after 22 overs
21.1 Jadeja to Warner, one run. It has been called a dead ball.
21.1 Back of a length delivery on the pads and Warner flicks to the deep midwicket for a single.
21.2 Fuller delivery and Finch drives down the ground for a single.
21.3 Fuller delivery on the pads and Warner flicks this for a single.
21.4 Fuller delivery, Finch comes down the track and chips it to the vacant midwicket for a couple of runs.
21.5 Dot ball.
21.6 Fuller delivery and Finch lofts this down the ground for a single.
AUS at 130/0 after 21 overs
20.1 Chahal to Warner, fuller outside off, driven to long-on. One run.
20.2 Fuller delivery and Finch drives down the ground for a single. Both of these batsmen are milking the spinners.
20.3 FOUR! Fuller delivery on the pads and Warner plays the sweep shot.
20.4 Fuller delivery on the middle stump and Warner clips to the leg side for a single.
20.5 Dot ball.
20.6 SIX! Smashed over the midwickt! Fuller delivery on the middle stump, Finch goes down on one knee and whacks this over the cow corner. He brings up his half-century as well.
AUS at 117/0 after 20 overs
19.1 Jadeja to Finch, fuller delivery and Finch drives to the deep point for a single.
19.2 Short ball and Warner swats down the ground. No run.
19.3 Fuller delivery, Warner plays the reverse sweep and gets a top edge but lands safely. One run.
19.4 Dot ball.
19.5 Fuller delivery and Finch flicks to the leg side. No run.
19.6 Fuller delivery and Finch drives to the off side. No run.
AUS at 115/0 after 19 overs
18.1 Chahal to Finch, Fuller delivery and Warner drives this for a single. India in desperate need of a wicket here.
18.2 Fuller delivery and Finch comes down the ground to defend. Dot ball.
18.3 Finch looks to hoick the fuller delivery but gets an inside edge.
18.4 Finch picks up a single.
18.5 Back of a length on the middle stump and Warner defends. Dot ball.
18.6 Back of a length on the leg stump, Warner backs away and defends down the ground. Dot ball.
AUS at 113/0 after 18 overs
17.1 Jadeja to Warner, picks up a couple of runs.
17.2 Good length delivery and Warner drives to the off side. No run.
17.3 Fuller delivery and Warner looks to play the reverse sweep. No run.
17.4 Dot ball
17.5 Finch picks up a single.
17.6 Short ball outside off stump and Finch cuts this for a single.
AUS at 109/0 after 17 overs
16.1 Chahal to Warner, dot ball.
16.2 Full outside off, Warner drives to long off for a single.
16.3 Back of a length on the middle stump and Finch pushes down the ground to stroll for a single.
16.4 SIX! Smacks this fuller delivery over the long off. It was hit with sheer timing.
16.5 Flatter delivery on the middle stump, Warner tucks this to the leg side. No run.
16.6 Dot ball
AUS 101/0 after 16 overs
Jadeja into the attack.
15.1 Fuller delivery, dot ball.
15.2 Fuller delivery and Finch takes a single.
15.3 Fuller delivery and Warner defends back to the bowler.
15.4 Fuller delivery on the pads and Warner chips this to the leg side for a single.
15.5 Back of a length on the middle stump and Finch nudges this to the leg side for a single.
15.6 Back of a length on the leg stump, Warner back away and slashes this to the off side to take three runs. 100 comes up for Australia.
AUS at 95/0 after 15 overs
Chahal to Warner.
14.1 Is Warner gone? Fuller delivery, Warner drives this to the cover and looks for a quick single. Finch sends him back and KL Rahul disloges the bails in a flash. Wait, Warner looks to be in. He is!
14.2 Fuller deliver on the pads and Warner flicks this to the leg side for a single.
14.3 Short ball outside off stump, Finch punches to the off side. No run.
14.4 Back of a length on the middle stump and Finch nudges this to the leg side for a single.
14.5 Fuller delivery and Warner drives to the short cover. No run.
14.6 Fuller delivery and Warner flicks to the leg side. No run.
AUS at 93/0 after 14 overs
13.1 Bumrah to Finch. Good length deliver outside off stump and Finch dabs to the off side for a single.
13.2 Short ball and Warner looks to pull. Hits him in the gloves, picks up a single.
13.3 FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah, Finch pulls this to deep square leg boundary. Was not in total control.
13.4 Back of a length outside off stump, Finch punches and the ball flies over the outsretched hands of the man at cover.
13.5 FOUR! Fuller delivery on the off stump and Finch plays a drive off the backfoot.
13.6 Back of a length on the middle stump, Finch nudges this to the leg side. No run.
AUS at 81/0 after 13 overs
Chahal to Warner.
12.1 Short ball, Warner goes down on one knee and slogs to the deep square leg for a single.
12.2 Googly, back of a length outside off stump and Finch looks to punch. Gets the indside edge. Dot ball.
12.3 Good length, and Finch skips down and drives to long on.
12.4 Fuller delivery and Warner drives down the gorund for a single.
12.5 Back of a length delivery, Finch comes down the ground to defend. No run.
12.6 Fuller delivery on the pads, Finch flicks this for a single.
AUS at 77/0 after 12 overs
11.1 Saini to Warner, dot ball.
11.2 Back of a length outside off stump and Warner dabs this to the third man for a single.
11.3 Fuller delivery and Finch drives with soft hands to the extra cover. Dot ball.
11.4 Back of a length on the middle stump and Finch defends down the ground. Dot ball. He needs to up the strike rate.
11.5 Nasty! That was a searing full toss, most probably beamer! Has been called a no-ball. Hits Finch in the rib cage, he is in pain. He is wincing, but ready to take guard again.
11.5 Short ball and Finch looks to play the upper cut. Dot ball.
11.6 FOUR! Finch is lucky! Short ball, Finch plays the pull shot. Does not get the timing right and the ball flies up and over the over the keeper off the outside edge for a boundary.
AUS at 71/0 after 11 overs
Chahal into the attack, time for some spin.
10.1 Fuller delivery and Finch drives down the ground for a single. India need a wicket.
10.2 WHAT A SHOT! SIX! Fuller delivery on the middle stump, Warner gets down on one knee and smashes this over the midwicket for a maximum.
10.3 FOUR! Short ball on the off stump and Warner had plenty off room to cut this to the deep point boundary.
10.4 Fuller delivery, nice slow legspin and Warner defends. No run.
10.5 Fuller delivery on the pads and Warner nudges to the leg side to bring up his half-century. He has been in fine touch today.
10.6 Back of a length on the middle stump, hits Finch on the pad. No run.
AUS at 59/0 after 10 overs
Saini to Finch.
9.1 FOUR! Fuller delivery and Finch walks down the ground and lofts this over the cover. They are targeting Saini here.
9.2 Back of a length on the middle stump and Finch defends down the ground. Dot ball.
9.3 Back of a length on the off stump, Finch looked to slice. Dot ball.
9.4 Short ball on the leg stump, hits him on the pads and Finch takes a leg bye.
9.5 Good ball! Full, searing yorker and Warner misses the line. Unlucky for Saini, the ball misses the wicket. No run.
9.6 Short ball outside off stump and Warner cuts this for a couple of runs.
AUS at 52/0 after 9 overs
Bumrah to Finch.
8.1 Dot ball
8.2 WIDE
8.2 Back of a length on the off stump and Finch flicks this for a quick, tight single.
8.3 Good length delivery on the middle stump and Warner defends. Dot ball.
8.4 Short ball and Warner ducks under it. No run.
8.5 Back of a length on the middle stump and Warner defends. No run.
8.6 Dot ball
AUS at 50/0 after 8 overs
7.1 Shami to Finch, hits him on the pads with the extra bounce. Shami has been the best bowler so far.
7.2 Back of a length ball on the middle stump and Finch nudges this to the leg side for a single.
7.3 Good lenght ball on the off stump and Warner defends this to the off stump. Loud call of no from the batsman.
7.4 Fuller delivery on the pads and Warner pushes to the leg side. Dot ball.
7.5 FOUR! Magnificent shot! Short ball and Warner pulls this even though he was slightly cramped for room. He is looking in good touch, ominous signs for India.
7.6 FOUR! Back to back boundaries and brings up the fifty for Australia. Short ball, plenty of room outside off stump and Warner cuts this over the point.
AUS at 41/0 after 7 overs
Saini to continue.
6.1 Back of a length ball on the off stump and Finch punches this to the covers for a single.
6.2 Fuller delivery and Warner defends down the ground. A solid defence, with the entire body behind the line of the ball. No run.
6.3 Four! Smacked over the bowler's head! Fuller delivery on the off stump, Warner waits deep inside the crease and lofts this over the bowler down the ground.
6.4 And Saini comes back with a short ball. Banged it with pace and Warner plays an awkward pull shot for a couple of runs.
6.5 FOUR! Warner is on song! Back of a length on the middle stump, Warner backs away, makes room and slashes through cover and extra cover.
6.6 Saini looks to finish the over with a short ball but it has been called wide. More misery for the young bowler.
6.6 Short ball outside off stump and Warner dabs this to the short third man, or rather the man at third slip. No run.
AUS at 29/0 after 6 overs
Shami to Warner. Change of ends for Shami.
5.1 Back of a length outside off stump and Warner defends to the off side. No run. Searing pace from Shami.
5.2 Short ball and Warner looks to play the pull shot, but the ball hits the back of his bat. Dot ball.
5.3 Fuller delivery on the middle stump, Warner defends down the ground. Indian bowling performance has been better today.
5.4 Good length delivery and it is a dot ball. Four dot balls in a row,
5.5 Back of a length on the off stump and Warner opens the face of his bat and defends this to the off side. Takes a single.
5.6 Fuller dleivery on the off stump and Finch pushes this to the cover to set off for a quick single. Another good over for India.
AUS at 27/0 after 5 overs
4.1 Saini into the attack and he has been greeted with a SIX! Short ball, slow in pace, and Warner simply hooks this to the deep square leg boundary. Came off the middle of the bat.
4.2 Fuller delivery outside off stump, much better and Warner misses the line while looking to hoick it down the ground. Dot ball.
4.3 Short ball on the pads and Warner tucks this to the leg side for a single. Saini must get his line right here.
4.4 Inside edge and safe! Fuller delivery, Finch looks to smash this over the cover. Gets an inside edge, lucky it did not hit the stumps. Dot ball.
4.5 Back of a length on the off stump and Finch dabs this for a quick single. Australia has been lucky not to lose a wicket till now.
4.6 Warner takes a single off the last ball.
AUS 18/0 after 4 overs
3.1 Bumrah to Finch, short ball and Finch just lofts this softly to the leg side for a single.
3.2 Fuller delivery on the middle stump and Warner nudges this to the leg side for a quick single. Both the batsmen are rotating strike now.
3.3 Good length ball outside off stump and Finch defends this resolutely. He is certainly taking his time here. But this is 50 over cricket.
3.4 In the air again! Short ball on the middle stump with some extra bounce, and Finch awkwardly lifts this to the mid on. Lands just safely. Dot ball.
3.5 FOUR! And Bumrah strays in the next ball. Fuller delivery on the leg stump and Finch flicks to the deep square leg boundary.
3.6 Defends the last ball off the back foot, no run.
AUS 10/0 after 3 overs
2.1 Shami to Warner, shot ball on the hips and Warner tucks this away to the deep fine leg for a couple of runs.
2.2 In the air but safe! Short ball, surprised Warner compeletely who managed to only scoop it in the air. Fortunately for him, it landed safely.
2.3 Dot ball, a loud call of no from Finch at the non-striker end.
2.4 Edged but safe! Fuller delivery outside off stump, Warner looked to drive and got a thick outside edge that flies over the first slip to the third man. One run.
2.5 Good length delivery on the off stump and Finch defends by coming down the pitch. Dot ball.
2.6 Fuller delivery on the leg stump and Finch flicks this for a single. Good bowling so far from India.
AUS at 4/0 after 2 overs
1.1 Bumrah from the other end to Finch. Fuller delivery on the off stump and Finch defends with soft hands. No run.
1.2 Back of a length on the middle stump, hurries Finch who just hops a bit to defend this to the leg side. No run.
1.3 Short ball outside off stump, offers no room and Finch dabs this to the extra cover. No run. All eyes will be on Bumrah today.
1.4 Good length ball on the middle stump and Finch nudges this to the mid-on. No run. Good start from Bumrah.
1.5 Fuller delivery on the off stump and Finch depends on the up to the cover. No run.
1.6 Back of a length on the off stump and Finch defends to the off side. No run, maiden over from Bumrah, a very good start.
AUS at 4/0 after 1 over
Shami with the new ball. Warner to face him.
0.1 Shami starts with a bouncer, and Warner is happy to duck under it. Good pace to start with.
0.2 Back of a length ball outside off stump, and Warner dabs this to the off side. No run, a loud call from Finch.
0.3 Four! Short ball on the off stump, and Warner plays a delightful cut to the deep backward point boundary.
0.4 Short ball on the middle stump and Warner jumps a bit to defend off the back foot. No run. Shami trying to get his length right.
0.5 Good length ball on the off stump and hits Warner on the pads. Shami appeals, but there was an inside edge as well. No run.
0.6 Length ball on the off stump and Warner drives confidently but straight to the fielder. No run.
The match is about to get underway! The two Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner are out in the middle.
Interesting trivia.
The current temperature in Sydney is 38°C! Credit: BCCI
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia looking to replicate their exploits in the first match and put India under the scoreboard pressure. India will be looking to restrict them on a pitch that might offer some turn. Kohli has decided to retain the same playing XI.
Australia win the toss, elect to bat first
Kohli blamed 'body language' of players in the first match
"Everyone needs to show the intent in the entire 50 overs. Probably, we played 50 overs after a long time that could have an affect... but having said that we have played so much ODI cricket that it is not something we don't know how to do," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
The lack of a sixth bowling option will put tremendous pressure on Bumrah, whose erstwhile ODI form has deserted him since he came back from his stress injury.
Time for India's bowlers to rise to the occassion
With Australia's top three -- captain Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Steve Smith -- hitting the straps right away, Jasprit Bumrah and company will have no option but to pick up the pieces and give a better account of themselves on a strip that promises to be a belter.
Will Hardik Pandya bowl today?
Hardik Pandya's 76-ball-90 was at best a good innings but just like the Champions Trophy final in 2017, the sparkling knock was never going to help India win the contest. Adding insult to injury that was Pandya's frank admission that he is not bowling anytime soon and even if he rolls his arm over, it is likely to be in 20-over World Cup.
With no Plan B in place, India need their 'A' game to save ODI series
India's battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game here on Sunday.
