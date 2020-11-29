India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli out for 89; Pandya and Rahul look to power India to victory

The second ODI between India and Australia at Sydney is a must-win affair for the 'Men in Blue'. Finch and Warner provided Australia with a strong opening partnership, and then Smith smashed a magnificent 104 off just 64 balls. Maxwell provided a late flourish to take Australia to an imposing total of 389. India need 390 to keep the series alive. Will Kohli and his boys be able to chase it down? Tune in to DH for all the ball-by-ball updates of this match.