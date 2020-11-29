India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Finch stich 100-run partnership

The second ODI between India and Australia at Sydney is a must-win affair for the 'Men in Blue'. Steve Smith had shown excellent form in the first match. It wasn't just about the margin of defeat in the first match, by 66 runs, but the manner in which the home team exposed India's vacant cupboard of all-rounders that will give Virat Kohli numerous points to ponder. Will he and his team be able to thwart the Smith juggernaut and win this contest? Tune in to DH for all the ball-by-ball updates of this match.