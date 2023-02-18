India vs Aus, 2nd Test: India at 179/7 at tea on day 2

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: India at 179/7 at tea on day 2

Opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for a total of 263 in the first innings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 18 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 14:22 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India are at 179/7 at the end of 2nd session of the second day at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for a total of 263 in the first innings.

India currently trail the visitors by 84 runs, with Axar Patel (28 off 47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (11 off 23) at the crease, while spinner Nathan Lyon picked up a fifer.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 