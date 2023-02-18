India vs Australia, 2nd Test: India at 179/7 at tea on day 2

India are at 179/7 at the end of 2nd session of the second day at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for a total of 263 in the first innings.

India currently trail the visitors by 84 runs, with Axar Patel (28 off 47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (11 off 23) at the crease, while spinner Nathan Lyon picked up a fifer.

More to follow...