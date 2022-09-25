India vs Australia 3rd T20I: India opts to field

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 25 2022, 18:37 ist
India won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the 3rd T20I at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 3-match series is currently tied with both parties winning a match each.

More to follow...

