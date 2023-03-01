Aus at 156/4 at end of Day 1; lead India by 47 runs

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Aus at 156/4 at end of Day 1; lead by 47 runs

Ravindra Jadeja was the sole wicket-taker for the home side, picking all 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 16:51 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Australia were at 156/4 at the end of day 1 of the third Test against India, at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

With this, the visitors currently lead by 47 runs, with Cameron Green (6 off 10) and Peter Handscomb (7 off 36) in the middle.

Opting to bat first, India were bowled out for 109, with Nathan Lyon picking up a fifer.

Ravindra Jadeja was the sole wicket-taker for the home side, picking all 4.

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

