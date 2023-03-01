India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Aus at 156/4 at end of Day 1; lead by 47 runs

Australia were at 156/4 at the end of day 1 of the third Test against India, at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

With this, the visitors currently lead by 47 runs, with Cameron Green (6 off 10) and Peter Handscomb (7 off 36) in the middle.

Opting to bat first, India were bowled out for 109, with Nathan Lyon picking up a fifer.

Ravindra Jadeja was the sole wicket-taker for the home side, picking all 4.