India 13/0 at lunch, trail Aus by 75 runs in 3rd Test

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India at 13/0 at lunch, trail Aus by 75 runs

Skipper Rohit Sharma (5 off 13) and Shubman Gill (4 off 11) are currently at the crease

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 11:41 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India were at 13/0 at the end of session 1 of day 2 of third Test against Australia at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

With this, the hosts trail by 75 runs against Australia after the visitors were bowled out for 197, in the first session.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (5 off 13) and Shubman Gill (4 off 11) are currently at the crease.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 