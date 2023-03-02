India 13 for no loss in 2nd innings at lunch on Day 2

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India at 13/0 at lunch, trail Australia by 75 runs on Day 2

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 02 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 13:20 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday.

At lunch, India were 13 for no loss.

Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out & 13 for no loss in 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 5 batting, Shubman Gill 4 batting).

Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

