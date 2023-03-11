India vs Australia, 4th Test: India reach 129/1 at lunch on day 3

India reached 129/1 at lunch on day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this, the hosts trail Australia by 351 runs.

The first session of the day saw skipper Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 35 off 58 balls, by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Shubman Gill (65 off 119) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35 off 58) are currently at the crease.

More to follow...