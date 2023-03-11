Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: India reach 129/1 at lunch

India vs Australia, 4th Test: India reach 129/1 at lunch on day 3

The first session of the day saw skipper Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 35 off 58 balls, by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 11 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 11:41 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India reached 129/1 at lunch on day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this, the hosts trail Australia by 351 runs.

The first session of the day saw skipper Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 35 off 58 balls, by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Shubman Gill (65 off 119) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35 off 58) are currently at the crease.

More to follow... 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

 