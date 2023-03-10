India reach 36/0 at end of day 2; trail Aus by 444 runs

India vs Australia, 4th Test: India reach 36/0 at end of day 2; trail by 444 runs

Opener Usman Khawaja (180 off 422) was the top-scorer for the Aussies, who were bowled out for 480, while Cameron Green made an impressive 114 off 170 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2023, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 16:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India reached 36-0 at the end of day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Opener Usman Khawaja (180 off 422) was the top-scorer for the Aussies, who were bowled out for 480, while Cameron Green made an impressive 114 off 170 balls.

In the bowling front, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 6 to his name, while pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 2.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (17 off 33) and Shubman Gill (18 off 27) are at the crease with the home side currently trailing by 444 runs.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 