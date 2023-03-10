India vs Australia, 4th Test: India reach 36/0 at end of day 2; trail by 444 runs

India reached 36-0 at the end of day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Opener Usman Khawaja (180 off 422) was the top-scorer for the Aussies, who were bowled out for 480, while Cameron Green made an impressive 114 off 170 balls.

In the bowling front, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 6 to his name, while pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 2.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (17 off 33) and Shubman Gill (18 off 27) are at the crease with the home side currently trailing by 444 runs.

More to follow...