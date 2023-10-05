India vs Australia ICC World Cup final: When and where to watch

The Men in Blue will take on the mighty Aussies in the finals of the ICC World Cup on Sunday, with the former looking to put an end to their decade-long wait for the title. The match will be played on November 19 at 2.00 pm (IST) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
India advanced to the final after registering a 70-run win over New Zealand who were chasing the target of 327, while Australia waltzed into the final after beating South Africa by three wickets in the what turned out to be a tense semi-final.
Where to watch the match:
The ICC World Cup 2023 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India, and fans can also stream the match online through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
In India, an innovative vertical feed coverage of cricket, produced by ICC TV and supported by Disney Star, will offer fans a unique and user-friendly mobile phone viewing experience of the match.
This format allows users to easily enjoy cricket content on-the-go.
Broadcast channels where the match can be watched:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 HINDI
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
India Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (injured), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna (replaced Pandya)
Australia Squad
Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc