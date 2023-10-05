India vs Australia ICC World Cup final: When and where to watch

The Men in Blue will take on the mighty Aussies in the finals of the ICC World Cup on Sunday, with the former looking to put an end to their decade-long wait for the title. The match will be played on November 19 at 2.00 pm (IST) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

India advanced to the final after registering a 70-run win over New Zealand who were chasing the target of 327, while Australia waltzed into the final after beating South Africa by three wickets in the what turned out to be a tense semi-final.