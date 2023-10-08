India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: AUS win toss, opt to bat

It will be a slowish surface, might be two paced and just looking at the color, much darker on one side and lighter on the other. I have seen Chennai pitches being harder and flatter, but this will be a little bit on the slower side, if you bowl back of a length and don't give pace then it won't be easy. I would be tempted to play three spinners. I wouldn't be surprised if Australia are thinking in that fashion. Don't underestimate Zampa.Ravi Shastri
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.
The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm up games, we have covered all bases. Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, good opportunity to bat. We are in a good spot, we've played a lot over the last month. Travis Head isn't here, (Sean) Abbott, (Marcus) Stoinis and Josh Inglis miss out.Pat Cummins (Australia Captain)
India: Though Rohit, not unlike head coach Rahul Dravid, didn't completely rule out Shubman Gill from the opener, in all probability Ishan Kishan would walk out with the skipper himself to open India's innings. Kishan is a proven batter at the top of the order with the fastest double ton in ODIs under his belt. While India would have preferred to go with an in-form Gill, the Jharkhand batter provides the left-hand variety to the 11 which is otherwise predominantly right-handed.
While Shreyas Iyer is the favourite to occupy the fifth batters' slot, Suryakumar Yadav gives India another option should India find the conditions to his liking.
Australia: For the Aussies it might be a "touch and go" situation insofar as Marcus Stoinis is concerned, but Pat Cummins still has a luxury of leaning onto the services of a fair few all-rounders in Mitchell March, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green with the skipper himself being no mug with the bat. Marsh, especially, has been in prime form. His power hitting can throw any attack out of its depth and the right-hander has shown that quality both against South Africa and India in the run up to the World Cup.
Talking of power-hitting, only England can rival Australia in this aspect. In David Warner, Maxwell, Green and Stoinis (if fit), Aussies pack a lot of firepower in batting and it will take a combination of extraordinary skill and character to keep them in check. One drawback for Aussies is, if Stonis fails to pass the fitness test, they will have only 13 players to pick from as they have stuck to Travis Head, who is expected to be available only midway through the tournament.
For starters Shubman Gill needs just 665 runs to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would grab the record held by the Master Blaster himself Sachin Tendulkar (1,894)
India CWC 2023 Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill.
Australia CWC 2023 Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis.