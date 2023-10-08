India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: AUS win toss, opt to bat

India: Though Rohit, not unlike head coach Rahul Dravid, didn't completely rule out Shubman Gill from the opener, in all probability Ishan Kishan would walk out with the skipper himself to open India's innings. Kishan is a proven batter at the top of the order with the fastest double ton in ODIs under his belt. While India would have preferred to go with an in-form Gill, the Jharkhand batter provides the left-hand variety to the 11 which is otherwise predominantly right-handed.

While Shreyas Iyer is the favourite to occupy the fifth batters' slot, Suryakumar Yadav gives India another option should India find the conditions to his liking.

Australia: For the Aussies it might be a "touch and go" situation insofar as Marcus Stoinis is concerned, but Pat Cummins still has a luxury of leaning onto the services of a fair few all-rounders in Mitchell March, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green with the skipper himself being no mug with the bat. Marsh, especially, has been in prime form. His power hitting can throw any attack out of its depth and the right-hander has shown that quality both against South Africa and India in the run up to the World Cup.

Talking of power-hitting, only England can rival Australia in this aspect. In David Warner, Maxwell, Green and Stoinis (if fit), Aussies pack a lot of firepower in batting and it will take a combination of extraordinary skill and character to keep them in check. One drawback for Aussies is, if Stonis fails to pass the fitness test, they will have only 13 players to pick from as they have stuck to Travis Head, who is expected to be available only midway through the tournament.