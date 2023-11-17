India vs Australia World Cup Finals: Celebrities likely to attend; opening ceremony details

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be competing against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, for the ICC World Cup title.

The high-octane clash, which is touted to be one of the biggest sporting events, is likely to be graced by several VVIPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries are likely to attend the match. Even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also been invited and he might land up for the finals.

Police sources said that according to the tentative schedule, Modi will be landing on Sunday noon to watch the final. He is likely to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Officials said that the Special Protection Group, Intelligence Bureau and local police commenced their routine drill called advance security liaison (ASL). It is done is sansitise the venue and route of the prime minister besides checking minute-to-minute details of the visit.

India's two World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are also likely to grace the match with their presence. Former Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and others are also expected to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and others are also likely to be present during the game.

Just like the India vs Pakistan match last month, the final also promises to be an entertaining one for the audience.