India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Bangladesh opt to bat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 11:12 ist
Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Bangladesh has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 2nd ODI, at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Wednesday.

Bangladesh currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.

A win in Wednesday's game will give Bangladesh their second successive ODI series victory over India, having taken the honours 2-1 the last time India visited Dhaka in 2015.

The third and final match will be held in Chittagong on December 10, followed by two Tests in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.

More to follow...

