India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Mehidy's ton leads Bangladesh to 271

Bangladesh ended the first innings with 271 runs on board at the loss of 7 wickets, in the second ODI against India, at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Wednesday.

Carrying his fine form from the first match, Mehidy Hassan scored a century (100* off 83), which was complimented by Mahmadullah's 77 off 96 balls.

In the bowling department, Washington Sundar picked up 3 wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik took 2 each.

Bangladesh currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.

More to follow...