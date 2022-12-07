Mehidy's ton leads Bangladesh to 271 against India

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Mehidy's ton leads Bangladesh to 271

Bangladesh currently leads the 3-match series 1-0

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 15:43 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh ended the first innings with 271 runs on board at the loss of 7 wickets, in the second ODI against India, at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Wednesday.

Carrying his fine form from the first match, Mehidy Hassan scored a century (100* off 83), which was complimented by Mahmadullah's 77 off 96 balls.

In the bowling department, Washington Sundar picked up 3 wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik took 2 each.

Bangladesh currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

 