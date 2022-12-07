India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Mehidy's ton leads Bangladesh to 271

Bangladesh ended the first innings with 271 runs on board at the loss of 7 wickets, in the second ODI against India, at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Wednesday.
Carrying his fine form from the first match, Mehidy Hassan scored a century (100* off 83), which was complimented by Mahmadullah's 77 off 96 balls.
In the bowling department, Washington Sundar picked up 3 wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik took 2 each.
Bangladesh currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.
More to follow...
