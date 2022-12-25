India vs Bangladesh: Iyer, Ashwin guide India to victory in 2nd Test

A 71-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India win the second Test, by 3 wickets, against Bangladesh, at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla stadium, on Sunday.

In what looked like Bangladesh was on course to their first Test win against the men in blue, a brilliant batting display from Ashwin (42* off 62) and Shreyas Iyer (29* off 46) helped India turn it around, keeping their WTC hopes alive.

With this, India clinch the Test series 2-0.