India vs Bangladesh second Test: Rain plays spoilsport again on Day 2

Kanpur: Rain and inclement weather continued to play havoc as the second day’s play of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled here on Saturday.
Only 35 overs were possible on a truncated opening day and the signs weren’t promising for the second day too as persistent overnight drizzle saw the players and officials being welcomed by a fully covered Green Park Stadium.
The drizzle turned into a short spell of sharp shower around 9:30 am at which time the players from both teams were given the option to head back to the hotel. With nothing much to do at a ground that lacks some of the most basic facilities and the forecast too not being great, players headed to their hotels an hour or so later to never return.
Play was officially called off at 2.00 pm but more worryingly, the weather prediction for Sunday too isn't encouraging. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Sunday will continue to be cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Saturday night is also expected to be a drizzly one.
If it does drizzle overnight or rain as predicted on Sunday too, it will be a miracle if any play is possible. The historic venue that hosted India’s 500th Test match doesn’t have a decent drainage system and a vast majority of the ground staff who operate the covers are untrained and employed just before a match.
“Yes we knew the weather wasn’t going to be great but we thought we can see (Virat) Kohli,” said a fan wearing his No. 18 jersey. “We never know when we can see Kohli and Rohit (Sharma) again. This could be their last Test match here. I’m hoping to see them on Sunday,” the fan added, crossing his fingers.
Published 28 September 2024, 15:24 IST