India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: BAN win toss, opt to bat; Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to injury

India can move back to the top if they maintain their winning streak at the tournament today. Bangladesh meanwhile need a win to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.
I would have bowled first. It's working at this point of time, don't see any reason to change it. That's important in this World Cup, keeping everybody in good space. The boys are in good shape, good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket. So far so good, we want to continue this momentum, Same team.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
Proud moment for me and my family. We'd like to bat today. Looks a fresh wicket. If we put some good score, it'll be good for the team. He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match. We love to see the crowd, hopefully they'll support both teams. Hasan comes in for Taskin.Najmul Shanto (Bangladesh Captain)
Major blow for Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan isn't fit to play so Najmul Shanto stands in as captain. The talismanic captain and all-rounder will be difficult to replace in the line-up.
India began their World Cup campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over the five-time champions Australia. India lost both openers and Shreyas Iyer on ducks in that game but Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) stood up and made the difference.
The Men in Blue had a relatively move comfortable outing in the next game as they beat Afghanistan by eight wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took 4/39 to help restrict Afghanistan to just 272. Rohit Sharma then slammed 131 off 84 balls to help chase it down in just 35 overs.
India's last result was arguably their most dominant as they tamed Babar Azam's Pakistan, winning by seven wickets. The bowlers had a field day out as they restricted Pakistan to just 191. Mumbai boys Rohit (83) and Shreyas Iyer (53*) made light work of that total as they chased it down in just 30.3 overs.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.
The Men in Blue are back in action today as they take on the Bangla Tigers in their search for a fourth straight win at the ICC World Cup 2023. So far New Zealand are the only team with four wins out of four and Rohit Sharma will be eager to emulate that record and grab top spot away from the Kiwis on the Points Table.