India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: BAN win toss, opt to bat; Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to injury

India began their World Cup campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over the five-time champions Australia. India lost both openers and Shreyas Iyer on ducks in that game but Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) stood up and made the difference.

The Men in Blue had a relatively move comfortable outing in the next game as they beat Afghanistan by eight wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took 4/39 to help restrict Afghanistan to just 272. Rohit Sharma then slammed 131 off 84 balls to help chase it down in just 35 overs.

India's last result was arguably their most dominant as they tamed Babar Azam's Pakistan, winning by seven wickets. The bowlers had a field day out as they restricted Pakistan to just 191. Mumbai boys Rohit (83) and Shreyas Iyer (53*) made light work of that total as they chased it down in just 30.3 overs.