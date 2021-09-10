India vs England 5th Test cancelled as India 'unable to field team' amid Covid-19 scare

The fifth and final Test between England and India due to start today in Manchester has been cancelled as India were unable to field a team for the match amid Covid-19 scare, said ECB in a statement.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the ECB said in a statement.

This comes after intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB following India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team," according to the statement.

An earlier ECB statetment stated that India forfeited the match, however, the updated statement has no mention of visiting team forfeiting the match.

Further information will be shared in due course, the ECB added.

A number of India players reportedly expressed reservations about taking the field even though the entire squad returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday. They will now undergo a further round of Covid-19 tests with hope that the match may be able to start over the weekend.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: