India vs England 5th Test: Life comes full circle for Kuldeep Yadav at Dharamsala

Dharamsala: Life has come full circle for Kuldeep Yadav, who returns to the venue of his debut after seven years during which he played only 10 more Tests.

The left-arm wrist spinner burst on to the scene in memorable fashion when he turned the game India's way, first by ending the David Warner-Steve Smith alliance for the second wicket at 134 and then claiming three more scalps in Australia's first innings at the HPCA Stadium in 2017.

From 144/1, Australia slipped to 300 all out and never recovered from that collapse.