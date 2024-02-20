Bumrah released from squad for Ranchi Test, Mukesh returns as K L Rahul is ruled out

Rajkot: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday released from the Indian Test squad while senior batter K L Rahul was ruled out of the fourth match beginning in Ranchi on Friday.

Bumrah has been released as part of his workload management. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Test series with 17 scalps from three matches. He singlehandedly bowled India to victory in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul had also missed the second and third Test after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said in a statement.