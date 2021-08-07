Ind vs Eng, Day 4 Tea: Root inches towards ton

India vs England, Day 4 Tea: Joe Root nears century, England lead by 140 runs

PTI
PTI, Nottingham,
  • Aug 07 2021, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 20:46 ist
England's Joe Root acknowledges the crowd as he and Jos Buttler walk off for tea. Credit: Reuters Photo

Captain Joe Root inched closer towards his 21st Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 96 as England reached 235 for five at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test against India.

England currently are 140 runs ahead with five wickets in hand.

Root has hit 13 fours in his 138-ball innings and currently has Jos Buttler (15 batting) for company.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (2/69) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/55) picked two wickets apiece while Shardul Thakur also had a wicket to his name.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 235 for 5 (Joe Root 96 batting, Dom Sibley 28, Mohammed Siraj 2/69, Jasprit Bumrah 2/55, Shardul Thakur 1/23).

India 1st Innings: 278.

Joe Root
England
India vs England

