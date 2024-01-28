India vs England: Dravid blames lack of centuries for loss

“We just got to get more disciplined with where we pitch the ball and we will work on it. We’ve got some world-class spinners and it's not that the first time they've been challenged. One of the good things about our spinners is that they've always come back, they've always bounced back. You know, and I think Pope truly played an exceptional innings. If somebody does something exceptional we'll shake his hand and congratulate him. I haven't seen a better exhibition of sweeping and reverse sweeping in these conditions.