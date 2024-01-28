India vs England: Dravid blames lack of centuries for loss

Hyderabad: Disappointment was writ large on the face of India coach Rahul Dravid after watching his wards sink from a position of dominance to defeat following an extraordinary comeback from England in the opening Test. Still coming to terms in the post-match press conference, Dravid blamed the loss on the inability of an Indian batter to score a massive century in the first innings and an exceptional 196 from England’s Ollie Pope.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja all got out in the 80s with the game-changer happening on the third morning when the latter’s dismissal allowed England to wrap the Indian innings quickly and restrict the lead to just 190.
England then rode on the brilliance of Pope, who laid siege to India’s acclaimed spinners of R Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel with sweeps and reverse-sweeps, as they posted 420 all out — something which barely anyone foresaw. Stung by the double reversals, India just wilted in their pursuit of 231, collapsing to 202 all out in the fourth innings.
“I thought we left probably 70 runs on the board in our first innings when conditions were pretty good to bat on day two. I thought you know, in those kinds of situations, we got ourselves into some good starts and we didn’t really capitalise. We didn't get someone scoring a really big 100. I think I just felt we left those 70-80 runs back in the hut in the first innings,” said Dravid.
“To be honest, 230 was pretty challenging score on this wicket in the fourth innings. It's always going to be challenging in India, score like 230 on a fourth day wicket which was turning. We shouldn’t have been chasing 230 but exceptional innings (by Ollie Pope). I think that really was the difference in the game. Pope came out and played a fantastic innings. Played a lot of high risk shot but executed them superbly. An incredible innings, 196 on a wicket like that this where nobody else got 50 in their side. It was the difference in the game.”
Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar, masters of these conditions, were taken aback by Pope and other England batters’ bold move to play the reverse and conventional sweep continuously. All three looked clueless against the calculated assault, with Axar even scratching his head at times wondering what to do to offset Pope and others. Dravid admitted they were outplayed but promised to bounce back in the second Test.
“We just got to get more disciplined with where we pitch the ball and we will work on it. We’ve got some world-class spinners and it's not that the first time they've been challenged. One of the good things about our spinners is that they've always come back, they've always bounced back. You know, and I think Pope truly played an exceptional innings. If somebody does something exceptional we'll shake his hand and congratulate him. I haven't seen a better exhibition of sweeping and reverse sweeping in these conditions.
“Having said that, for us now, it's important that we respond and come up with some plans and strategies and see how we can maybe make him play those shots from probably even more difficult lengths. We need to be even more disciplined, even more meticulous with with our execution, because I thought our execution went off. Hopefully in the next Test match if we get our execution right, then I hope he (Pope) makes a mistake.”
“Think since I’ve been captain this is definitely the No. 1 win. We’ve been part of some amazing games over the last few years. We've had some incredible victories but think considering where we are and who we playing against, the position we found ourselves going into our second innings of batting, just sitting here now and say we’re 1-0 up, it's a big reason as to why I feel this is our best victory since I’ve been captain,” England captain Ben Stokes said post match.