Gill skating on thin ice

Hailed as the one who would take over the reigns from Virat Kohli as the next big batting superstar, Gill’s Test fortunes have been plummeted alarmingly. The sensational start he made against Australia Down Under where he scored 259 runs in 3 Tests and played a pivotal part in India winning 2-1 is a distant memory now. Stunningly, his slide — his highest score in last 10 innings is 36 not out — has also coincided with his assumption of No. 3 slot from Cheteshwar Pujara, a responsibility he wanted as he felt he was more natural in that job than opening where he started his Test career.