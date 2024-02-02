India vs England: Jaiswal stands tall as visitors fightback

Visakhapatnam: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a magnificent unbeaten 179 as India reached 336 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against England here on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who made 80 in the opening match in Hyderabad, struck his second century in six Tests.

He slammed 17 fours and five sixes during his knock that came off 257 balls.