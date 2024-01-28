India vs England: Rohit blames first match loss on batting failures, claims 231 runs was 'gettable'

"Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot had a lot of confidence. I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows?" he added.

Stokes, who played a vital knock of 70 in England's first-innings total of 246 all out, was effusive in his praise for Pope. "(Pope) Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent," he said.