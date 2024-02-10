India's spin conundrum

Yes, Jasprit Bumrah did pick up nine wickets in the second Test of the ongoing series, but that was more to do with the bowler's supreme skills, which take the pitch out of the equation. In a two-Test-old series, England's specialist spinners, with a combined experience of 42 Tests (of which Jack Leach alone has played in 36), have comfortably outbowled the most experienced spin unit in their own conditions. Including the two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, England's left-arm spinner Tom Heartley (14 wickets), leggie Rehan Ahmed (eight) and offie Shaoib Bashir (four) have played six Tests between them – Hartley and Bashir made their debut this series. Throw in the injured Leach and the more than part-time spin of Joe Root, and England's spinners have 33 (at an average of 33.90 and an economy of 3.48) wickets as opposed to 23 (38.90 and 4.18) by India's fabled tweakers.