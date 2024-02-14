India vs England third Test: Depleted hosts out to gatecrash Ben Stokes's 100th game party in Rajkot

Rajkot: A severely depleted India will do everything they can to try and deny England captain Ben Stokes a victory in his 100th test when the teams clash in the third match of the five-test series in Rajkot on Thursday.

India have not lost a test series on home soil since 2012 but that record is under threat after batting stalwart Virat Kohli was ruled out of the series for personal reasons, while frontline seamer Mohammed Shami is also unavailable through injury.