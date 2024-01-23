India vs England: Won't be taking any backward step, says Dravid

However, Dravid did not have much doubt that England would come hard at the hosts in the series, and the head coach hoped that his team would use the experience in these conditions to respond positively to the challenge.

"It's been exciting to watch them play and you know they've had success playing like that. They've done well in Pakistan. They've won in New Zealand and they had a really exciting series against Australia in the Ashes as well. So, we have to respect that.

"But we know that it's going to be a challenge for them in these conditions because these are conditions we know very well. We've got a lot of experience in our attack. I'm looking forward to seeing how our boys respond, because I know that we will be put under pressure," said Dravid.

Dravid also termed the five-match series a fine chance for Indian players – experienced and upcoming – to set some splendid markers as India are poised to play a few more Tests in the upcoming months in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"I do believe to allow people to be comfortable in the way they want to play. They are going to be judged by the results they produce. So, they've got to, you know, find a way to play and work around that. But yeah, they've got some good experience.

"Guys like Rohit have been around for a while, Jaddu (Jadeja) and Ash (Ashwin) have been around for more than a decade. Even KL (Rahul) has been around for a while.

"So, it's a really good opportunity for them over the course of the next five games to set some good markers as there is a lot of Test cricket (for us) over the next 12 to 18 months.

"It's a really good opportunity for some of these young players, having had some taste of international cricket, to take the next steps. I'm interested to see how they go," he detailed.