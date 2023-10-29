India vs England, World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit, Gill target quick start in Lucknow

0.5 - No run, tight line from Willey as Rohit defends back to the bowler.
0.4 - No run, Rohit dabs to point and wants a single but it's well fielded.
0.3 - No run, beaten! Again Rohit gets sucked into playing outside off and it nips away to just miss the edge.
0.2 - No run, aimed at the stumps this time and Rohit blocks it out.
0.1 - No run, beaten! Good start from Willey as the length delivery just seams away from Rohit who looks to defend.
We're done with the national anthems and Rohit Sharma walks out alongside Shubman Gill to open the batting for India. It's the first time the Men in Blue will be setting a target in the tournament and it'll be interesting to see how these two approach this game.
David Willey has the new ball for England to open the attack.
ICC World Cup: The dance of the minnows - Madhu Jawali points out that the Afghanistan or the Netherlands’ wins may not herald a tectonic shift but they would go a long way in sustaining the game, especially the 50-over cricket whose future has been in question for some time now - Read the full story here.
Ongoing World Cup and Test series in 2024 opportunity for British fans to see new India says British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis - Read the full story here.
Netherlands' Bas De Leede demands ICC's attention for 'bigger nation' status - Here's what he had to say!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk & c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. It’s a good surface, it has played well for the 100 overs. It’s quite important to think like that and is also important to play well. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team.Jos Buttler (England Captain)
The Men in Blue are back in action today as they visit the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to take on England in match 29 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
India are unbeaten in the tournament with five wins out of five while defending champions England are having a horrible time so far with just one win out of five which sees them sit at the bottom of the table.
Jos Buttler's team are playing for pride now and there's no better way to respond to their critics than with a strong performance against the in-form team in the tournament. Will they be able to turn over Rohit Sharma's side? Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates!