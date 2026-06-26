India vs Ireland | Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out on debut

Shreyas Iyer leads India in their first T20I as world champions, opting to bowl first against Ireland while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses debut.

Key highlights

• India bowl first Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer chose to field first after winning the toss, citing unfamiliar conditions in Belfast and a desire to adapt quickly.

• Sooryavanshi's debut delay 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not make his international debut in this match, though Iyer confirmed he will get his opportunity in due course.

• Team composition India's playing XI includes three seamers and one all-rounder, with Iyer emphasising a 'ruthless' approach in their first match post-world title win.

• Ireland's debutant Ireland's Jai Moondra makes his debut in the T20I, with skipper Lorcan Tucker also opting to bowl first after assessing the pitch conditions.