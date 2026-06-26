India vs Ireland | Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out on debut

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Shreyas Iyer leads India in their first T20I as world champions, opting to bowl first against Ireland while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses debut.
Key highlights
• India bowl first
Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer chose to field first after winning the toss, citing unfamiliar conditions in Belfast and a desire to adapt quickly.
• Sooryavanshi's debut delay
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not make his international debut in this match, though Iyer confirmed he will get his opportunity in due course.
• Team composition
India's playing XI includes three seamers and one all-rounder, with Iyer emphasising a 'ruthless' approach in their first match post-world title win.
• Ireland's debutant
Ireland's Jai Moondra makes his debut in the T20I, with skipper Lorcan Tucker also opting to bowl first after assessing the pitch conditions.
• Captains' strategies
Both Iyer and Tucker highlighted the importance of adapting to local conditions, with Iyer stressing a 'one match at a time' mindset for the new era.
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:18 IST