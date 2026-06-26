India vs Ireland | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to debut for India in T20 series against Ireland, marking Shreyas Iyer's captaincy start.

Key highlights

• Youngest Indian debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, could become the youngest player to represent India if he plays in the first T20I against Ireland.

• Team management dilemma India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasised that Sooryavanshi's opportunity should not come at the expense of established players who are performing well.

• Shreyas Iyer's leadership debut The series marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's full-time captaincy, with a series win likely to boost his leadership credentials.

• Ireland's depleted squad Ireland will be missing key players like Josh Little, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, and Curtis Campher due to injuries ahead of the series.