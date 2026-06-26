India vs Ireland | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins

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15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to debut for India in T20 series against Ireland, marking Shreyas Iyer's captaincy start.
Key highlights
• Youngest Indian debutant
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, could become the youngest player to represent India if he plays in the first T20I against Ireland.
• Team management dilemma
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasised that Sooryavanshi's opportunity should not come at the expense of established players who are performing well.
• Shreyas Iyer's leadership debut
The series marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's full-time captaincy, with a series win likely to boost his leadership credentials.
• Ireland's depleted squad
Ireland will be missing key players like Josh Little, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, and Curtis Campher due to injuries ahead of the series.
• Belfast's cricket frenzy
The Irish city has seen unusual excitement with locals turning out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the teenage sensation.
Key statistics
15 years old
Age of youngest Indian debutant
4
Number of injured Irish players missing
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:52 IST