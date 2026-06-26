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India vs Ireland | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins

The 15-year-old sensation will become the youngest to play for India if he takes the field in the first game of the two-match series.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India vs Ireland |Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins

In one line
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to debut for India in T20 series against Ireland, marking Shreyas Iyer's captaincy start.
Key highlights
Youngest Indian debutant
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, could become the youngest player to represent India if he plays in the first T20I against Ireland.
Team management dilemma
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasised that Sooryavanshi's opportunity should not come at the expense of established players who are performing well.
Shreyas Iyer's leadership debut
The series marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's full-time captaincy, with a series win likely to boost his leadership credentials.
Ireland's depleted squad
Ireland will be missing key players like Josh Little, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, and Curtis Campher due to injuries ahead of the series.
Belfast's cricket frenzy
The Irish city has seen unusual excitement with locals turning out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the teenage sensation.
Key statistics
15 years old
Age of youngest Indian debutant
4
Number of injured Irish players missing
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:52 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamCricketGautam GambhirShreyas IyerVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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