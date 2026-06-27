India vs Ireland | Visitors seek batting repairs to level series after shocking defeat

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India seek to recover from a shocking T20I defeat by Ireland to level the series.
Key highlights
• Historic Irish victory
Ireland stunned India with their first-ever T20I win against the world champions, securing a series-opening upset.
• Indian batting collapse
India's top and middle order crumbled early, with debutant Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard dismantling the line-up.
• Shreyas Iyer's challenge
Iyer faces pressure to restore confidence ahead of a five-match series against England after a shaky captaincy debut.
• Bowling positives
Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel delivered standout performances, though death bowling let India down.
• Abhishek Sharma's resilience
Sharma's explosive half-century was the only highlight as India's batting failed to capitalise on his start.
Key statistics
148
India's total in the first T20I
183
Ireland's target defended
3/24
Harshit Rana's bowling figures
27
Prasidh Krishna's runs conceded in the 17th over
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 June 2026, 11:15 IST