LIVE India vs Namibia LIVE Updates | 'Men in Blue' look to polish batting

Hello Readers! After a brief scare from the USA, India look to address batting woes in their second encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia. The participation of openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan remains doubtful due to stomach infection and toe injury, respectively. Namibia, on the other hand started their campaign with a defeat against the Netherlands. Stay tuned with DH for the live updates.