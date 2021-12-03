India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Toss delayed in Mumbai, pitch inspection scheduled at 11:30 am

The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The umpires inspected the pitch at 9:30 am and 10:30 am and again scheduled a check at 11:30 am.

"A damp outfield means a delayed toss in Mumbai," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

🚨 Update from Mumbai 🚨: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 9:30 AM. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5Uw0DKV90A — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

Check out latest videos from DH: