Ind vs NZ: Toss delayed, pitch inspection at 11:30 am

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Toss delayed in Mumbai, pitch inspection scheduled at 11:30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 10:58 ist
Credit: Twitter/BCCI

The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The umpires inspected the pitch at 9:30 am and 10:30 am and again scheduled a check at 11:30 am.

"A damp outfield means a delayed toss in Mumbai," New Zealand Cricket tweeted. 

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur. 

