India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.