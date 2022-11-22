India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain

PTI
PTI, Napier,
  • Nov 22 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 11:56 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
New Zealand
Cricket
T20
Sports News

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 