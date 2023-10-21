India hope to clip Kiwi wings

INDIA: Hardik Pandya’s ankle injury has certainly given the Rohit-Rahul combine something to concern themselves with, but given how many such injury issues they have had to deal with in the months leading up to the World Cup, they won’t be entirely unprepared. Surely, they have their eyes on bringing Mohammed Shami on at this point, but will they do that at the cost of losing some batting prowess? They could well given how complete that facet of the team has looked.