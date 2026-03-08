LIVE
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Live Updates | Heavyweights face-off to clinch title
Hello Readers! It is the T20 World Cup 2026 final as India eye history by becoming the first team to defend their title, while New Zealand enter into the match hoping to break their championship jinx at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 11:23 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report
India vs New Zealand Live Score | When is the toss time?
India vs New Zealand Live Score | New Zealand squad
India vs New Zealand Live Score | India squad
Published 08 March 2026, 11:13 IST